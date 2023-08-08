“Here we go” - Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal’s fourth signing of summer transfer window

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. This would be the Gunners' fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

After narrowly missing out on winning the Premier League title to Manchester City last season, Mikel Arteta has bolstered his squad this summer. Arsenal have already recruited Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber.

These signings appeared to have paid dividends as all three featured in the starting XI that defeated Manchester City in the Community Shield final on August 6.

With backup goalkeeper Matt Turner reportedly joining Nottingham Forest this summer, the Gunners have secured their fourth signing of the summer to replace him. Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following today (August 8):

"BREAKING: Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign David Raya, here we go! Deal agreed with Brentford after personal terms last week. Documents being prepared between the clubs, medical to be booked this week. Raya only wanted #AFC move."

The total package to sign Raya is believed to be close to £30 million, however, Romano also emphasized that this would be further clarified in the coming hours. The 27-year-old shot-stopper is set to sign a five-year contract until June 2028 and will have his medical later this week.

This transfer would be a massive profit for Brentford who signed Raya from Blackburn for just £2.7 million in 2019. The Spain international impressed for the Bees last season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 39 appearances.

Raya is expected to rival Aaron Ramsdale for a spot in Arsenal's starting XI next season.

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira shares his thoughts after scoring winning penalty against Manchester City

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira recently disclosed his thoughts after he scored the winning penalty to help defeat Manchester City in the Community Shield final on August 6.

The two sides clashed at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The game remained evenly contested in the first half but the Cityzens drew first blood in the 77th minute via a Cole Palmer long-range stunner.

The game appeared to be over but Leandro Trossard miraculously scored in the 90+11'th minute to send the game to penalties. Arsenal won 4-1 with Fabio Vieira scoring the winning penalty for the north London outfit.

The 23-year-old was all smiles following the game. He said (via Arsenal's official website):

“It feels great. It’s my first trophy for this club, and I’m very happy to win this trophy. It’s time to rest and enjoy it. We are a team that will always believe it’s possible to score until the final [minute], and we believe altogether that we would score. Then in the penalties, we were better."

He added:

“It was a very good moment for me in front of our fans. We have a new season ahead, it will be very difficult and we need to be together with the fans and the players, and then we go for it.”

On his penalty, he said:

“To be fair, you always feel a bit of nervousness but it’s normal. You have to stay calm and that’s what I did. I just scored the penalty and was very happy to win and to help."

Vieira made 33 appearances, scoring two goals and providing six assists last season during his first year at the club. He will be aiming to make a greater impact next season.