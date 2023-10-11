“His creativity is nowhere to be seen” - Louis Saha slams Manchester United star, demands new January signing 

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha blasted Mason Mount for failing to make an impact at the club after his big-money signing from Chelsea this summer. He also revealed he wanted his former club to sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma in the January transfer window.

Erik ten Hag's side signed Mason Mount this summer for £60 million, however, the 24-year-old has struggled to get going at Manchester United so far. He missed four games due to injury last month and has only registered one assist and zero goals in six appearances across all competitions.

Saha slammed Mount's lack of creativity and timing in midfield. He told King Casino Bonus (via METRO):

"Man Utd are relying on one or two players to create, and I haven’t seen enough of Mount yet. His creativity is nowhere to be seen. I didn’t see any positive runs from him against Brentford. His timing is off, too, and he can’t make chances by playing like this."

He added:

"I think Mount can be a lot better but I’d say the fee was too much. I think Chelsea were playing a game with the fee, even if the market is very competitive and a lot of players have moved for similar fees."

"I’d say, based on what we’ve seen, Mount isn’t performing and I’ve seen Casemiro play more offensively than Mount. That’s a crazy thing to say, but it’s true."

Saha also admitted he would like to see Manchester United sign Kaoru Mitoma in January:

"I would like to see Mitoma arrive at Old Trafford. He’s a very exciting player and he never seems to have any doubt on the ball. I love his energy and the way he plays with a smile. Mitoma is great to watch and his attitude would be perfect for any club. Some players think too much but Mitoma relies on instinct."

He continued:

"He’d be very exciting at Man Utd as they tend to have wide players who overthink. They play as if every defender is quicker than them, and that’s why they don’t often dribble or cross as much as they should."

"They’re too worried that they won’t get past defenders. They need to be more direct, and the only United forward who possesses that directness is Rasmus Hojlund. The other players are thinking too much."

Mitoma has impressed for the Seagulls since joining the club in 2021. He has had a stellar start to the season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo suffers injury setback: Reports

According to The Mail (via Tribal Football), Manchester United have decided to hold starlet Kobbie Mainoo back from appearing in a behind-closed-doors friendly later this week.

The 18-year-old traveled to the US with Manchester United on their pre-season tour in the summer. He impressed in midfield but unfortunately suffered a serious ankle injury, sidelining him for the past two months.

Mainoo was expected to take part in the training game to help build up his fitness over the international break. However, Manchester United have decided he reportedly isn't ready as they don't want him to suffer a serious setback.

Mainoo will be hoping to feature against Sheffield United on October 21, after the international break.