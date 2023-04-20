"His side need to start dominating games" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Arsenal vs Southampton

Pundit Chris Sutton predicted Arsenal will get a 2-0 win over Southampton in their Premier League clash at the Emirates on Friday, April 21.

Mikel Arteta's team sit atop the league table with 74 points from 31 matches. Southampton, meanwhile, are at the bottom with only 23 points from 31 matches.

Arsenal enter the contest on the back of two draws against Liverpool and West Ham United. Both matches ended in 2-2 draws. They have a four-point lead over Manchester City, having played one game more than the Cityzens.

In his prediction for the BBC, Sutton wrote about the clash between the two sides:

"Arsenal will still be stinging after letting a two-goal lead slip in their draw with West Ham last weekend. It is that sort of result that makes the doubts creep in when you are a player."

"Their players will have felt sick going into the dressing room at London Stadium at full-time last Sunday and dropping points like that is a very different feeling to when you draw after trailing 2-0."

He added:

"I don't think Gunners boss Mikel Arteta got it right when he said afterwards that his side looked "too comfortable" when they went ahead early on against the Hammers. Maybe the pressure is getting to Arteta too, but his side need to start dominating games again, or at least controlling them - starting with this one."

As for Southampton, Sutton claimed:

"It's must-win for Southampton, too, and their situation means they cannot be happy with a point whoever they are playing. It might actually help them that the pressure is off them a bit, because most people think they are down now, but I still don't see them getting anything at Emirates Stadium."

Any result other than a win could hand Arsenal's title aspirations a major hit. They are aiming to become the Premier League champions for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about William Saliba's participation

William Saliba has been out of action since suffering an injury during the Gunners' UEFA Europa League second leg clash against Sporting CP.

The Frenchman has been a crucial part of the season this season. He has made 33 appearances across competitions, keeping 13 clean sheets.

Speaking about Saliba's potential involvement for the remainder of the season, Arteta told the media ahead of the clash against Southampton (via Arsenal's official website):

"I don’t know, it’s a bit early to know. Probably next week we’ll have more certainty. There is some evolution, he’s doing more activity but is not there yet to start to throw him into the pitch at the level the sessions demand to compete in this league."

In Saliba's absence, Rob Holding has partnered Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of Arsenal's defense. The same pairing might take the field against Southampton as well.

Poll : 0 votes