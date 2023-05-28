“Horrible treatment”, “Can’t even get sympathy minutes” – Liverpool fans urge player to leave after missing out on line-up to face Southampton

Liverpool fans are disappointed to see Fabio Carvalho not being named in the team's starting lineup to face Southampton in their final Premier League game of the season. The Reds make the trip to St. Mary's to take on a Southampton side that have already been relegated this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side enter the contest on the back of a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at Anfield. They have missed out on the top four in what has been an underwhelming season. But, they can end the campaign on a high with a win in the last game.

Fans, however, are sympathizing with Carvalho as he failed to get a start. Since his summer move, the 20-year-old has made 21 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and he has started only eight of those matches.

Fans on Twitter pointed out the lack of action that he has gotten.

"Carvalho.. what horrible treatment he’s got."

Another claimed:

"Carvalho can’t even get sympathy minutes anymore."

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal for the Reds. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Kostas Tsimikas are the four defenders. Fabinho and Curtis Jones partner the departing James Milner in the midfield.

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah start alongside Roberto Firmino in the attack as the Brazilian wears the red for the final time in his career. Klopp's side have 66 points from 37 matches and will remain fifth regardless of the outcome at St. Mary's.

Liverpool fans wanted Carvalho to get some minutes.

Burnley want Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho on loan

Newly promoted Burnley want Fabio Carvalho on loan as Vincent Kompany's side prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has previously admitted that he has been impressed by Carvalho. The German manager, though, has accepted that the Portuguese could spend time away from the club on loan.

Speaking about Carvalho's future at the club next season, Klopp said (via This is Anfield):

“I think there is a possibility that maybe Fabio will go on loan or whatever. We will see.”

Carvalho has the potential to become an important player for Liverpool in the future. However, a time away on loan could help the player acclimatize to the English game. Burnley could be the perfect fit for the youngster.

