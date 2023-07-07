“However, he has a certain age” – Ronald Koeman names player who can ‘definitely replace’ Sergio Busquets at Barcelona

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman thinks Oriol Romeu can replace Sergio Busquets at the club. Romeu, 31, currently plays for La Liga outfit Girona.

The Blaugrana are actively looking to sign a replacement for Busquets in the summer. The legendary Spaniard left the club as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract. He has moved to the MLS club Inter Miami and will play alongside former teammate Lionel Messi now.

Busquets was a pillar at the heart of Barca's midfield over the last 15 years. With his departure, the club are actively seeking a replacement to operate in the pivot position. While Ilkay Gundogan has joined as a free agent from Manchester City, the German is a more advanced player than Busquets.

Koeman, former Barcelona manager, has suggested that Romeu can take up Busquets' place. The Dutch manager, though, said that Romeru's age could be a factor and signing a younger player might be a smarter option for the Blaugrana. He said (h/t Barca Universal):

"I think that Oriol Romeu could definitely replace Busquets. He has shown it before, and he's showing it with Girona now. However, he has a certain age. I would rather sign a younger player that would play for more years."

Romeu, a Barca academy graduate, made 36 appearances for Girona this past season. He has previously made two appearances for the club's senior team. Apart from Barca, the Spaniard has played for clubs like Chelsea, Southampton, Valencia, and more during his career.

Vinicius Junior's Barcelona fandom has resurfaced after his latest jibe at the Catalan club

Real Madrid recently completed the signing of Turkish promise Arda Guler from Fenerbahce. Guler was also a top target for Barcelona. The 18-year-old, though, has picked Santiago Bernabeu as his next home.

Vinicius appeared to take a dig at the Catalan club upon Guler's arrival. He wrote on Twitter:

"One more that chooses the largest 🤍😍."

Catalan media has bow reciprocated by giving a reminder of agent Andre Cury's old quotes. Cury had said that Vinicius was a hardcore Culer before joining Real Madrid. He had said (via Football Espana):

“Vinicius is ‘culer’. But ‘culer’, ‘culer’. I can say that he cried after watching Barca complete the 6-1 comeback against PSG.”

Cury further added:

“Vinicius was signed by Barcelona. The player’s two agents were very close friends of mine. For us, the deal was already closed, but at the last second my friends betrayed me and the club. Since 2017 we haven’t talked to each other.”

While Vinicius was a Culer, according to Cury, he has been a Real Madrid player for a while. Hence, his supposed jibe shouldn't come as a surprise considering the on-field rivalry between two of the biggest La Liga clubs.

