“I can’t see a weakness” – Mark Lawrenson makes confident prediction ahead for Arsenal vs Manchester United

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has tipped Arsenal to come out on top against Manchester United with a 2-1 victory on Sunday (22 January).

This weekend's most anticipated Premier League fixture will see the Gunners and United go head-to-head with each other for the second time this season at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United earned bragging rights when the two sides clashed in the Premier League on 22 September, subjecting Mikel Areta's side to a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford. This time though, Lawrenson expects the Gunners to turn the tables by securing a narrow win over the Red Devils.

The former Liverpool centre-back said during an exclusive interview with Paddy Power:

“Manchester United are still the only team to beat Arsenal in the league this year but Mikel Arteta made a few changes in that game and that gamble backfired. I’m going to go for Arsenal to turn the tables in this one."

"They’re excellent, they’ve got so many match winners and are strong at the back. They’re organized and have good players in all areas. I can’t see a weakness at the moment. Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United."

Manchester United were in action in the Premier League on Wednesday (18 January) as they locked horns with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's side could only earn a point from the encounter as the visitors bagged a late equalizer to ensure the game finished 1-1.

Arsenal, meanwhile, had a perfect rest in midweek as they had no fixture and will approach this weekend's game with fresher legs. According to Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea, this gives the Gunners an advantage ahead of Sunday's clash.

The Spaniard said after the clash against Crystal Palace:

"I don’t understand why we had to play today and they didn’t, that could make the difference on Sunday."

Manchester United will be without Casemiro through suspension when they take on Arsenal after the Brazilian picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Palace.

How Arsenal and Manchester United have fared in 2023

Another epic clash awaits us on Sunday.

The two clubs have been the most impressive sides in the Premier League since the turn of the year. Ten Hag's side have won four of the five matches they have played in 2023 so far. They beat the likes of Bournemouth, Everton, Charlton and Manchester City before drawing with Crystal Palace this week.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have won two of their three games since the turn of the year. They played out a goalless draw with Newcastle United in their first league game of the new year before going on to beat Oxford United in the FA Cup and Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

As it stands, Arteta's side lead the race for the Premier League title with 47 points in 18 games. Ten Hag's men, on the other hand, occupy the third position in the table with 39 points in 19 games.

