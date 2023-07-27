"I don't care if you can do 10 kick-ups" - Manchester United legend aims sly dig at Andre Onana

Manchester United legend Andy Cole blasted newly signed Andre Onana after the former Inter Milan goalkeeper was unable to save Jude Bellingham's brilliant chip on his debut yesterday (July 26).

Real Madrid faced Manchester United in a pre-season friendly at the NRG Stadium yesterday. It was a monumental day for Onana, with the 27-year-old making his debut for the club. He was signed for £43.8 million from Inter Milan on July 20.

Bellingham gave Los Blancos the lead in the sixth minute after a long ball played him in. He audaciously chipped a rushing Andre Onana to score his first goal for the club. Despite the game being firmly in the balance, Joselu scored a brilliant overhead kick in the 89th minute to secure the win for Real Madrid.

Bellingham was deemed to be offside but as VAR wasn't present, the goal was given. However, Andy Cole wasn't impressed with Onana's composure, claiming the debutant should have made a standard save.

Cole spoke to MUTV (via @UtdDistrict on Twitter):

"I don't care if you can do 10 kick-ups, a goalkeeper needs to be able to save the ball."

He also emphasized why Onana was signed by Manchester United to replace club legend David de Gea:

"The manager has changed the way he wants to play from the back. He wants to play with a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet. This is the case with Onana."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag offered a more positive assessment of Onana's debut. He told MUTV:

“When you play against Real Madrid, you will concede chances because it’s a very good team. But overall, [he played] really quite well. He was there when we conceded chances and I think everyone has seen he made a good debut.”

The Red Devils will be back in action in a friendly against Borussia Dortmund on July 30.

Real Madrid vs Manchester United: Exploring the statistics in pre-season friendly clash

Manchester United may have been soundly defeated 2-0 against Real Madrid yesterday in their pre-season match but let's take a look at how both teams performed on the pitch.

Both juggernauts had 15 shots in total, with five being on target. Los Blancos also hit the post in the 68th minute following a corner and were the more clinical team on the day.

The Red Devils enjoyed more control of the ball with 53% possession compared to Real Madrid's 47%. They also had more completed passes (575 to 510) with a two percent higher accuracy of 89%. Both sides made 11 fouls during the clash as well.