"I don’t think he’s good enough" - Pundit believes Erik ten Hag is not the man to take Manchester United in the right direction

Pundit Jermaine Jenas has voiced his skepticism about Erik ten Hag's capability to steer Manchester United towards success.

Ten Hag had a commendable initial season where the Red Devils secured a top-four finish in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup. However, they have been floundering in the current season. With five losses in their first 12 Premier League games and a disheartening performance in the UEFA Champions League, concerns are mounting.

Manchester United's recent 1-0 scrape-through against Luton Town did little to assuage fears, leaving them trailing by five points from the top four. Jenas, expressing his concerns on TalkSport, noted a lack of cohesion and clear strategy in the team and questioned Ten Hag (via Metro):

"I don’t see players who have chucked the towel in, I just see players who don’t know what to do. There’s no cohesion. I don’t think he’s good enough. I’ve not seen anything in his style of management that makes me think he’s the right man to take them in the right direction."

Jenas also questioned the Dutch manager's transfer policy:

"I can’t see what his plan is based on the players he is buying – that’s a big one for me. All he’s buying is what he knows rather than what is good for Manchester United."

In his initial transfer window at the helm of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag made notable signings, bringing in Antony and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. However, the impact of these acquisitions has been mixed.

While Martinez's time has been marred by injuries, Antony's performance has been under scrutiny. Despite his hefty £82 million transfer fee, he has only managed to score four league goals, falling short of expectations.

Alongside these players, Rasmus Hojlund, who arrived from Atalanta, has shown some promising signs, scoring consistently in the UEFA Champions League. However, other high-profile signings like Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat haven't had an easy start at Old Trafford.

Manchester United look set for major changes with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to take over footballing operations

Amid the ongoing international break, Manchester United could see potential change as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is anticipated to soon become a minority shareholder of the club. His impending arrival is expected to bring significant changes, particularly in the footballing operations, which he will oversee.

This week marked a notable shift in the club's management structure. Richard Arnold, the chief executive, departed from United, with Patrick Stewart stepping in as a temporary replacement. Additionally, John Murtough, the sporting director, might also find his position altered as Ratcliffe seeks to revamp the club's management.

Reports (via The Telegraph) have also emerged suggesting that Sir Alex Ferguson could play an influential role in guiding the decision-making process. This is particularly concerning the appointment of a new director of football. Names like Paul Mitchell and Dougie Freedman have been floated in the media as potential candidates for this crucial role.