"I don’t think it’ll work" - Pundit believes Mauricio Pochettino's potential move to Chelsea will not be a success

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara believes Chelsea-bound manager Mauricio Pochettino will not be a good fit at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman stated that the Argentine boss is a Spurs man through and through.

Chelsea are currently under the management of Frank Lampard, who was hired as interim boss until the end of the campaign. The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Pochettino as their permanent manager to take over the reins in June.

He is reported to be very close to joining the west London outfit, with negotiations said to be in the final stages (as per Fabrizio Romano). However, O'Hara claims that the former Tottenham boss' stint at Stamford Bridge will not work out. He said (via talkSPORT):

“I don’t think it’ll work because he is Spurs. He’s a project manager and that’s why they brought in Graham Potter because they wanted this project. They found out very quickly that Graham Potter wasn’t made for it and not quite good enough to be at the level where Chelsea are."

He added:

"Pochettino is a project manager that can work with an owner to build a team and build a squad and build a way of pushing them forward."

O'Hara explained that Pochettino needs time and a project to work on while the Blues are more of a win-now club. Hence, he believes the Argentine's appointment will be a mismatch. He said:

“The reason I don’t think it’ll work is because Chelsea are still in the mindset of win at all costs. If you don’t win then you’re out, like what they did with Roman Abramovich. They don’t want a project because they’ve been so used to winning over many years."

He concluded:

"For them all of a sudden to say we’re bringing in Pochettino and got this new project going forward. I don’t know if the fans will get on the side of it. If they have a sticky start, like Rafa Benitez at Everton, the fans will turn. Whether they like it or not… Pochettino is Tottenham.”

Chelsea are currently 12th in the Premier League table. The Blues have been in dismal form and have only won 10 of their 32 games in the English top tier this season.

“Pochettino was the perfect fit" - Jamie O'Hara slams Daniel Levy for 'letting' Chelsea get Pochettino

O'Hara slammed Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for allowing Chelsea the opportunity to hire Pochettino. The Englishman sternly believes the Argentine boss is still a perfect fit for the north London outfit.

O'Hara said:

“I’m gutted as a Spurs fan. I don’t know what we’re doing. Spurs are a shambles and I say it every week. No one knows and that’s what I hate. No one knows about the hierarchy or what Daniel Levy is doing. Pochettino was the perfect fit. You lost the fans with the performances and the way we were playing."

He added:

“We made the mistake and we’re going to bring you back, give you money to reinvest and start this project again. I can’t believe they haven’t done that. Unless Nagelsmann or Luis Enrique walks through the door at the end of the season. Okay, fair enough you have looked at something different. But to let Chelsea to go and get Pochettino it’s unbelievable."

Pochettino had a brilliant five-year spell at Tottenham before being sacked in 2020. After Spurs sacked Antonio Conte earlier this season, there were calls from fans and pundits to bring the Argentine back. However, it appears that he is set to join rivals Chelsea instead.

