“I don’t think Real Madrid deserve him” - Ryan Babel makes big claim on Jurgen Klopp’s next club after leaving Liverpool

Ryan Babel has suggested that outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to join Real Madrid in the future. The former Dutch attacker claimed that Los Blancos may not provide him enough time to establish his style at the club.

Speaking to The Mirror, Babel said:

"There are not many teams, in my opinion, that deserve Jürgen Klopp. He is a coach who must be accepted for who he is. He is someone who needs time to fully express his way of playing.

"So, having said that, although I would love to see him be successful with a team like Real Madrid, we know that Real Madrid is not a team that will give him two or three years to eventually show the football he wants to play. That's why I don't think Real Madrid deserve him.

"Even a team like Bayern does not have much patience with coaches. There are rumours that he can coach the German national team... I don't know about that. I think he will definitely surprise a lot of people."

Klopp confirmed that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season back in January. He has had an impressive stint with the Reds since joining them in 2015, winning the Champions League once and the Premier League once as well.

The Spanish giants could be in the market for a new manager despite Carlo Ancelotti's admirable record. His current deal with the club is until 2026.

Daniel Sturridge warns Liverpool about Real Madrid interest in star defender

Alexander-Arnold's contract is expiring soon.

Former striker Daniel Sturridge has urged Liverpool to tie down Trent Alexander-Arnold to a new deal amidst interest from Real Madrid. The ex-Reds man insisted that the club should recognize the right-back's impact at the club, saying (via Sky Sports):

“Liverpool have got to do everything to get him to sign on the dotted line because you can’t lose him. He is from the city. We are talking about Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard, who have represented one club.

“I think that is kind of what you want for Trent. Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk – they have been absolutely world-class for the club. But the local lad, Trent, who has become a superstar – you don’t want to lose him.”

The right-back rose through the academy ranks and has emerged as one of the world's best in the position. He has made 308 appearances for the side, scoring 15 goals and getting 81 assists.

With his contract set to expire in 2025, multiple top European teams could compete to snap Alexander-Arnold up should Liverpool not extend him. Catalan outlet El Nacional claimed earlier this year that Real Madrid were monitoring his situation and are keen on signing him as a replacement for Dani Carvajal.