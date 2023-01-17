"I expect Ten Hag to get down on bended knees" - Piers Morgan demands Manchester United boss to apologize to Cristiano Ronaldo for disrespecting him

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has demanded Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag apologizes to Cristiano Ronaldo for disrespecting him if the Red Devils have an unsuccessful season. The Portuguese icon unceremoniously left Old Trafford in November after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

The former United striker sat down with Morgan ahead of the FIFA World Cup and gave a scathing assessment of his time playing under Ten Hag. He claimed to have been disrespected by the Dutch coach. He was handed eight starts in 16 games by Ten Hag, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The Manchester United coach decided to try and bring substitute Cristiano Ronaldo on in the 88th minute of the side's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. It drew the Portuguese's ire. He stormed down the tunnel before the final whistle, refusing to come on.

Morgan has always been in Ronaldo's corner and was asked if he would apologize to Ten Hag for comments he has made over the Dutchman's handling of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner if United have a successful end to the season.

He responded to talkSPORT:

"Absolutely not. I expect Ten Hag to get down on bended knees and apologize to Cristiano Ronaldo for the shocking disrespect he has shown him."

The Red Devils next face Arsenal on Sunday (January 22), the team Morgan supports. During Ronaldo's explosive interview with the British journalist, he revealed that the Gunners were the side he wanted to win the league if his former side failed to.

The legendary attacker has since joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, while Manchester United have flown up the Premier League table into fourth place. They trail league leaders Arsenal by nine points.

Ten Hag's side have gone unbeaten since Ronaldo left the club, and the final fixture he played in was their last defeat, a 3-1 loss away at Aston Villa.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag's response to Cristiano Ronaldo's interview and eventual departure

Ten Hag reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's interview and exit.

Manchester United could not allow Cristiano Ronaldo to continue playing for the team after his controversial interview with Morgan. It is a rarity that a player makes such shocking claims while employed by a club.

Yet, Ten Hag insisted after Ronaldo's departure in early November that he always wanted him to remain at Old Trafford. He said (via Yahoo!):

"I wanted him to stay from the first moment until now. I did everything to bring him into the team because I value his quality. We wanted him to be part of our project and for him to contribute to Manchester United because he is a great player and has such a great history."

Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move away from United during the summer, with there being a feeling that he wanted to continue playing in the Champions League. The Red Devils' sixth-placed finish in the 2021-22 campaign meant they participated in the Europa League instead.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag feels that Ronaldo was the one who pushed for an exit rather than the club trying to secure a departure for their iconic forward.

