"I fancy them" - Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Manchester United vs Everton  

Former Liverpool player Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 2-0 win for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, March 9.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League with 44 points in 27 games. The Red Devils have suffered disappointing losses in their last two Premier League matches against Fulham (2-1) and Manchester City (3-1).

On the other hand, Sean Dyche's Everton, who also went through a six-point deduction earlier this season, are in the 16th spot with 25 points from 27 matches. However, the Toffees have failed to secure a single victory in their last five matches in the Premier League.

Mark Lawrenson has suggested that Manchester United will record a comfortable victory over Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday. He wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"Everton lost at home to West Ham via two late goals last time and haven’t won for a while. Manchester United were completely outplayed by Manchester City but I fancy them to beat Everton. Manchester United 2-0 Everton."

However, Erik ten Hag's side have a huge list of injured players, who are set to miss the Everton game. The likes of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire, and Mason Mount will potentially be missing United's weekend fixture.

Manchester United star provides huge injury update ahead of Everton clash

Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund has stated that he's looking forward to returning to action promptly. However, he refrained from revealing a date for this potential return from the injury.

"That would be nice. Let’s see, but I’m going to be back as soon as possible. I don’t want to put a date on it because it will just interfere or something, but I think we’re not far off,” he said (via MUFC).

Hojlund joined Manchester United from Seria A side Atalanta on a five-year deal for a reported transfer fee of £64 million plus another £8m in add-ons last summer. The Dane forward has been in decent form since scoring his first goal against Aston Villa in December.

He scored in six consecutive games for the Old Trafford outfit before getting sidelined due to a muscle injury last month. Since then, he has missed three games for the Red Devils.

Hojlund is also United's joint top-scorer in the Premier League this season with seven goals alongside Scott McTominay.