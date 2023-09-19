“I feel depressed and sad” – Chinese fan who travelled all the way to watch Manchester United against Brighton offers viral reaction after defeat

A Manchester United fan's post-match reaction after traveling all the way from China to attend their 3-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion has gone viral on social media.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United locked horns against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton on September 16 (Saturday). The Red Devils suffered their third defeat of the 2023-24 Premier League season against the Seagulls following goals from Danny Welbeck (20'), Pascal Groß (53') and João Pedro (71').

After the match ended, the Chinese fan was asked about Manchester United's performance in the game. Replying to the question, the fan stated that he was feeling depressed. Moreover, he also questioned the Red Devils' efforts calling them 'weak'. The fan said (via GOAL):

"I come from China. It's my first time to go to watch a Manchester game. I feel too depressed and bad. It's too weak come on Manchester United. When are you becoming a man? I'm sorry, I wear this. I feel depressed."

Next, the Red Devils will travel to Allianz Arena as they will lock horns against Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League opening game on September 20 (Wednesday).

United have been drawn in Group A of the 2023-24 UCL alongside FC Bayern Munich, Danish Superliga champions Copenhagen and Turkish Super Lig winners Galatasaray.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reportedly involved in a heated confrontation after the loss against Brighton

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay were reportedly involved in a bust-up after the 3-1 loss against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton on Saturday. According to the Sun, defenders Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez also had a heated confrontation in the dressing room.

As revealed by the Sun, the Portuguese midfielder was not happy with McTominay's performance in the midfield and was quick to let him know about it. However, the things were promptly sorted by the two midfielders.

According to the same report, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez were also involved in a heated confrontation after the centre-back pairing conceded three goals against the Seagulls. Erik ten Hag has paired Lindelof with Martinez after first choice centreback Raphael Varane's injury-enforced substitutionnagainst Nottingham Forest.