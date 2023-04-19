Former Manchester United masseur Rob Thornley has said that he got Cristiano Ronaldo's Porsche for half the price. Thornley got he Portuguese superstar two former X-Factor stars' numbers in return.

Elaborating about the incident on the Under the Cosh podcast, Thornley said (via Daily Star):

"It's the night before a game; we're at the Lowry Hotel. He was having a massage with me, so he's on my bed, and I'm rubbing his legs with the X-Factor on TV. 'Who is this girl?' And it was Dannii Minogue, 'Can you get me her number?'."

He added:

"And I'm like f***ing hell masseur for Man Utd, how am I going to get her number? Well, actually, I'm a man of many means, and within four or five days, I've got Dannii Minogue's number in my phone."

The relationship between the pair, though, didn't work out. Ronaldo got his eyes on yet another X-factor star a few months later. Thornley was called into action yet again. This time the player wanted Kimberly Wyatt's number. Recalling the incident, he said:

"I said 'What's in this for me? I'm dogging away getting girls' numbers for you, what is in it for me?' He said, 'OK, you want my car?' He had a Porsche Carrera convertible, and he said: 'When I go to Real Madrid, I'll sell you my car at half-price', and I said OK. It took me about 10 minutes to get her number - and I passed it on him to him."

Thornley made a good piece of business as he sold the car at its original price after buying it for half the price from Cristiano Ronaldo when the player left Manchester United. He said:

"The end of the season comes: 'Remember our deal?' he goes 'yeah'. I gave him £30,000 for a £60,000 car, and the next day I sold it for £60,000!"

Former Manchester United star outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh derby

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lost the Riyadh derby against Al-Hilal 2-0, with former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo bagged a brace from the spot.

Ronaldo had a frustrating outing. He had a goal disallowed, and a penalty decision for his team was also overturned. Al-Nassr's SPL championship aspirations took a major hit after the loss.

They now have 53 points from 24 matches and trail leaders Al-Itthad by three points, having played a game more.

