“I only go to Real Madrid” - Barcelona target’s dad shares WhatsApp video of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of potential transfer 

Father of Barcelona and Real Madrid target Arda Güler has dropped a huge hint about his son's future amid transfer interest from the two Spanish heavyweights this summer.

Ümit Güler, was seen posting a video on his whatsapp status, which had Cristiano Ronaldo, and also a clip from a Turkish TV series, "Çocuklar Duymasın".

In the video posted by Arda's father, the wife could be heard saying to her husband "Let's go on a vacation to Barcelona". The man in response tells the wife, "no way i will go to Barcelona! I will only go to Real Madrid."

The recent development further strengthens claims that 18-year-old Turkish sensation Guller, could be on his way to Santiago Bernabue this summer from Fenerbahce.

Guller has been the subject of transfer interest from both Barca and Madrid. While the player was initially close to securing a move to Camp Nou, it now appears as though the Catalans have been dealt a huge blow in the transfer saga.

Multiple reports indicate that Los Blancos have won the race to sign the highly rated Turkish sensation this summer. According to transfer experts Fabrizio Romano, Madrid will pay a €20 million fixed fee to Fenerbahce for Guller.

Fabrizio Romano



€20m fixed fee, 20% sell-on clause and extra add-ons in the ‘package’ plus taxes.



Medical being scheduled.



Arda Güler to Real Madrid, here we go! Deal's almost completed between Real and Fenerbahçe, documents are being checked for 2005 gem. €20m fixed fee, 20% sell-on clause and extra add-ons in the 'package' plus taxes. Medical being scheduled. Arda joins Real now.

Romano also stated that the transfer package from Los Blancos also includes a 20% sell-on clause and extra add-ons plus taxes. The player has also been offered a six-year contract to join Real Madrid with all parties involved currently checking and reviewing the contract.

Guller is widely regarded as one of Europe's hottest prospects at the moment, judging by his performances with Turkish giants Fenerbahce. He made a combined total of 35 appearances in his second season at the club.

The 18-year-old teenage sensation also managed to register six goals and six assists for Fenerbahce across all competitions last season.

Fenerbahce's president confirms that Barcelona and Real Madrid target will leave the club

President of the Turkish giants Ali Koc has revealed in a recent interview as captured by Marca, that club sensation Arda Guller has decided to leave the club this summer.

It comes in the wake of the 18-year-old teenage sensation being linked with transfer interest from two of Spain's biggest club sides, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He said:

"Arda Güler has decided to leave. We found a way for him to stay one more year, but he has decided he wants to leave and we have to respect that."

