"I am happy with the squad at my disposal" - Romelu Lukaku suffers blow as manager hints at not signing Chelsea star

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is confronting a hindrance in his potential transfer saga. After rejecting another move to Inter Milan, Lukaku was rumored to be making a move to Juventus this summer, but manager Massimiliano Allegri seems to have shut that door.

Talk of an intriguing swap deal was in the air, which would involve Lukaku, Juventus's Dusan Vlahovic, and additional funds. However, Juventus fans have expressed their strong disapproval, making their voices known by demonstrating at the Allianz Stadium. They vehemently protested the idea of the Belgian international joining their ranks.

This comes after Lukaku's previous stint at Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea, where he fell out of favor with the Blues' supporters. His time at the Giuseppe Meazza seems to have left a complex legacy, as he met with Juventus officials, despite having professed a desire to return to Inter Milan in many public interviews.

Inter withdrew from the transfer negotiations with Chelsea over Lukaku when his preference for Juventus was revealed. However, it seems Juve is out of it, as well, and the opposition doesn't end with the fans.

Allegri appears to be reluctant to sign Lukaku, having stated his satisfaction with the current squad (via TribalFootball):

"I am happy with the squad at my disposal and I doubt any new players will arrive. We will start the season with this group, we are covered in every role. The club is vigilant on the market, I don't know what will happen, but I am very happy."

Romelu Lukaku's future remains in doubt as the transfer window continues, with both fans and management seeming hesitant to welcome him at Juventus.

Chelsea's pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic continues, as Juventus set terms for striker's transfer

Chelsea's quest for Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic is still very much alive as they aim to strengthen their attacking line. According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti (via GiveMeSport), the Bianconeri have outlined their demands, placing a £35m price tag along with Lukaku for the Serbian striker's transfer.

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino has his eyes set on reinforcing his squad before the summer transfer window closes. They have made significant additions to their front line already, with Pochettino focusing on resolving the team's scoring difficulties. RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku and Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson have joined Chelsea to enhance the team's offensive capabilities.

Unfortunately, the former has been sidelined for an extended period due to knee surgery after an injury during a pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund. With the loss of key players like Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the transfer window, Pochettino finds himself in a tight spot regarding attacking options.

ESPN has reported that Chelsea are considering a move for Juventus' Vlahovic, possibly involving Romelu Lukaku in a swap deal. However, Galetti's claim suggests that the Blues are still assessing the feasibility of the transfer, given Juventus' demanding price of £35m in addition to Lukaku. With the Juve manager and fans not interested in Lukaku, a move remains uncertain at this time.