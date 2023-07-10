“I honestly thought he could be a fake” – Ex-Inter owner opens up on being informed about signing young Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former Inter Milan owner Massimo Moratti recently confirmed that the Nerazzurri were offered the chance to sign a young Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Moratti said that he had doubts about the Portuguese forward.

Moratti said that the club got to know about the player when he was very young. However, the name 'Ronaldo', which was the same as the legendary Brazilian striker, made him doubt the possible signing.

Speaking about the former Sporting Lisbon prodigy, Moratti said (via Tutto Juve):

"Cristiano Ronaldo? I confirm, he mentioned him when he was very young. Even just because his name was Ronaldo, I honestly thought he could be a 'fake' of what we had taken before ... Instead he was right."

Ronaldo went on to join Manchester United as a youngster instead and became a world beater under Sir Alex Ferguson's tutelage. He won the Ballon d'Or and the UEFA Champions League in 2008 with the Red Devils. Ronaldo left United for Real Madrid in 2009.

The Portuguese forward did eventually play in the Serie A, joining Juventus in a €100 million move in 2018. He spent three years with the Old Lady before re-joining Manchester United in 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently spoke about his future with the Portuguese national team

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 200th appearance in international football when Portugal played Iceland during the latest international fixtures. He netted a last-minute winner as well.

The 38-year-old became the first male player in the history of the sport to make 200 appearances for his country. Ahead of the Iceland clash, Ronaldo was asked about his future in international football. He said (via Record Portugal):

"Since the first day I was international, it's always been a dream to play for the national team. I'll stay here until I think I owe it, I, the president and coach. I'll never give up coming here, because it's always a dream. love for the country."

With 123 goals, Ronaldo is the all-time record scorer in men's international football. He is followed by Iran's Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for his national team, and Argentine legend Lionel Messi, who has scored 103 international goals so far.

