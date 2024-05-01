“I keep saying the same thing, I am not sure what he is" - Tim Sherwood left confused by Arsenal summer signing's role in team

Former England international turned television pundit Tim Sherwood has opened up on his confusion regarding Kai Havertz's role in the Arsenal side. The Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers has credited the Germany international for how he has fared in his first season at the Emirates.

Havertz has divided opinion since his move to the Premier League with Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. Eyebrows were quite naturally raised when Arsenal splashed £65 million for his services last summer to bring him from their London rivals.

Havertz endured a difficult start to his time at the Emirates but has been phenomenal in the last couple of months. Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has insisted that the German has done well in his first season under Mikel Arteta.

However, Sherwood has claimed that he struggles to understand the best role for Havertz in the team. He has also insisted that the Gunners need a reliable goalscorer to lead their attack. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“I think Havertz has done a good job. I keep saying the same thing, I am not sure what he is. He has adapted and is very versatile. He has scored a few goals and has a lovely touch and movement. But I just feel you need that focal point [Arsenal needing a striker].”

Havertz has so far contributed with 13 goals and six assists in 48 appearances across competitions. Mikel Arteta has used him in various positions including central midfield, attacking midfield, and as a false nine.

Jens Lehmann slams Arsenal manager for goalkeeper situation

Jens Lehmann has hit out at Mikel Arteta for signing David Raya on loan last summer despite having Aaron Ramsdale on the books at the club. The former Germany international has claimed that bringing Raya was unnecessary when Arsenal already had Ramsdale, who was doing pretty well.

Lehmann said:

"I never ever understood the Ramsdale decision. If you have a good, brave English keeper at a big English club doing well and then you bring in a Spanish guy who’s never played for a big club at that level – it just doesn’t make sense.

"The keeper is the most important position in the team. If I were Ramsdale, I don’t know how I would react because it’s not easy at that age. When you’re older, it’s different," Lehmann added.

Arteta's decision to bring David Raya on loan from Brentford raised eyebrows last summer. The Spaniard dispossessed Ramsdale between the sticks but has made costly mistakes since becoming Arteta's number one.

He has, however, kept 18 clean sheets in 38 games across competitions this season, including 14 (highest) in the Premier League.