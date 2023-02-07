"I don't know how you can put 25 goals into a team and it makes you worse" - Rio Ferdinand disagrees with Jamie Carragher over Erling Haaland verdict

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand disagrees with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher over Erling Haaland. Many fans and pundits, including Carragher, have claimed that Erling Haaland has made Pep Guardiola's side worse.

However, Rio Ferdinand has rubbished such claims. Ferdinand said on his FIVE Youtube channel, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"I see some people saying he has made Man City worse. I don't know how you can put 25 goals into a team and it makes you worse.

"I can't get my head around it, just can't. One thing in the way he plays that is definitely a negative to the way they [City] play compared to last season and the season before is there number nine before would drop in whether it's Jesus, they would Gundogan sometimes, Foden, Sterling, that number nine would drop in and create an overload.

"Even more numbers so the dominance and control of games was probably a bit more superior in seasons gone by and that would have been one of the key elements."

Ferdinand has insisted that it would be wrong to criticize Erling Haaland for Manchester City's dip in form in recent weeks. He added:

"Haaland is an out-and-out number nine, he stays high and occupies the centre-half so they have one less body coming back behind the ball. He gives you that something else they never had, that threat in the box, he finishes the chances off and his connection with De Bruyne earlier into the season no one was moaning then when the goals were going.

"He's a great addition, he's the best thing since sliced bread. What I would say is I hope Pep is showing them videos when their first ball sometimes isn't him. He is creating opportunities but is sometimes not being seen. The team have to take responsibility as well not just him."

Following his move to Manchester City in the summer from Manchester City, Erling Haaland has already netted 31 goals in 28 games across competitions.

The Norwegian has found the back of the net 25 times in 20 Premier League games but has failed to score in five of his last seven games.

Erling Haaland's agent hints at future Barcelona move

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta hinted at her client's possible move to Barcelona in the future.

The Brazilian agent inherited a wealth of top clients following Mino Raiola's demise last year and the Norwegian is arguably her biggest client now.

Pimenta has refused to rule out the possibility of the Manchester City forward moving to Barcelona in the future.

She has also insisted that she shares an excellent relationship with the Spanish club's president Joan Laporta. As quoted by AS, she said:

“Today he is happy at City. Tomorrow, we will have to think about it. It is not positive for a footballer to play one season thinking about the next. This is like you start thinking about your next woman the day you get married. Today, Haaland is married. But I need to provide the key to his exit should he wish to do so.

“I cannot talk about this, I am a lawyer. I have a strong relationship with Laporta. I always say that Laporta can’t ask me for anything in football, he’s not fair, because he knows I’m going to say ‘yes!'”

