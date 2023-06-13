"I am living my dream" – Liverpool star drops hint about future amid rumors of exit

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has stated that he is relishing life at his dream club despite rumors of an exit.

Tsimikas, 27, has been speculated to depart the Anfield outfit this summer due to a lack of first-team minutes. He laid out six assists in 28 games across competitions for his club, racking up just 1287 first-team minutes last campaign.

However, the Greece international has put the rumors to rest during an interaction with club media. He elaborated:

"Here at Liverpool, I am living my dream. Honestly, when I was a child, my life's dream was to grow up and play at the top football level, in the top league, and with a top team. This dream became reality through hard work."

Tsimikas, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, claimed that he is quite content at Anfield, continuing:

"I have always been humble and down to earth. I am 100% the same person. I believe this is important and here at this club, I enjoy every moment. After all, I am a Scouser now. I am the only Greek in my team and of course, I represent my country. I want to make Greeks even more proud and to win even more trophies with the team."

Expressing his exhilaration at representing Liverpool, the 2021-22 FA Cup and the EFL Cup winner concluded:

"Every time I put on the Liverpool jersey, it gives me goosebumps. I try my absolute best to make them proud."

Since arriving from Olympiacos for £12 million in 2020, Tsimikas has registered 12 assists in 61 games for his club.

John Barnes makes interesting claims about Liverpool's new signing

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Liverpool legend John Barnes heaped praise on his former club's recruitment strategy, labelling Alexis Mac Allister's £35 million signing from Brighton & Hove Albion as a bargain. He elaborated:

"Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton is definitely a steal. By today's standard, he is a bargain signing for the Reds. A World Cup winner at 24 years of age with his quality and Premier League experience. It's a great signing."

Mac Allister, 24, helped Brighton finish in sixth spot in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with his fine outings at the heart of midfield. He contributed 12 goals and three assists in 40 matches across all competitions last campaign.

Meanwhile, the Reds are keeping tabs on a host of other quality midfielders ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. They are keen to sign Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Gabri Veiga, and Romeo Lavia to revamp their entire midfield.

