“I’ll stick with the ones we have” – Ancelotti confident about Real Madrid options despite Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez links

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently addressed transfer links to players like Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez. Bellingham and Fernandez are two of the most sought-after midfielders in the world at the moment after their exploits in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While England crashed out of the last eight of the tournament in Qatar, Bellingham earned plaudits for his mature performances. Fernandez, meanwhile, was a crucial cog in the Argentina team that emerged as the winner.

Ancelotti, however, is happy with what he has at disposal. With the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and more in their ranks, Los Blancos have a fantastic squad.

Ancelotti pointed that out, speaking ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga clash against Villareal (via Los Blancos' official website):

“He showed what a great midfielder he is at the World Cup, like others, Enzo Fernández, Pedri, Gabi… There are a lot of young midfielders coming through and he is one of them. I'm happy with my midfielders: Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde…”.

Speaking about his team's fitness level after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, Ancelotti said:

“The guys who played in the final on 18 December don't need much work to get back to optimal fitness, they're already there. The guys who haven't been doing anything for 20 days needed more work. Players are far more professional these days. They rest, stop, but never stop training, just not at 100%. They're always doing something and they come back in good shape. Before you'd get a month off and training was the last thing you'd do".

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti previewed clash against Villareal

Real Madrid are in second spot in the La Liga table with 38 points from 15 games. They are level with league leaders Barcelona on points.

Villareal, meanwhile, are in seventh spot with 24 points after 15 games. Despite the gap in points, Ancelotti expects a tough test in the away clash against the Yellow Submarines. Ahead of the game, he said:

“We have a tough match tomorrow, but we're confident we'll put in a good performance. Villarreal have a very clear identity in the way they play. They play some great football, we want to deliver a top display. We'll have to deliver our best to beat Villarreal and the team looks focused and motivated."

