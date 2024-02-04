"I'm done man", "Cost us the title" - Liverpool fans blast two stars after 3-1 loss to Arsenal

Liverpool fans online blasted Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker following their 3-1 Premier League loss to Arsenal on Sunday (February 4). Both players were directly responsible for two of the three conceded goals at the Emirates Stadium, where the Reds lost to an in-form Gunners side.

While Liverpool remain at the top of the table, the loss has given their opponents room to slide closer, with only two points now separating both sides. Arsenal dominated the first half and snatched up an early lead after an impressive build-up that led to Bukayo Saka's 14th-minute goal.

Right on the cusp of half-time, it was Gabriel Magalhaes' own goal that seemed to undo the Gunners in front of their fans. However, a decisive turnaround was underway. Gabriel Martinelli scored the second goal for Mikel Arteta's men in the 67th minute after a very uncharacteristic mistake from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Both Liverpool players went for the ball together, missing it entirely and leaving it in the hands of Martinelli, whose only task was to put it in the empty net. They looked to overcome the setback and find an equalizer, but this only led to Ibrahima Konate's unfortunate sending-off in the 88th minute.

Going one man down was negatively impactful on their outing, as the Reds tried and failed to find the equalizer. Their loss was sealed as Leandro Trossard took advantage of the emptier defensive line in the 92nd minute. He beat Van Dijk to the near post before putting the ball in between Alisson Becker's legs.

Fans took to X to express their disappointment and put the majority of the blame on both players who failed to keep the defense in check. One fan wrote:

Jurgen Klopp has reacted to Liverpool's loss against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will walk away from the Emirates with zero points gained and a red card for important defender Ibrahima Konate. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the German manager accepted defeat, admitting that Arsenal deserved to win the game.

He said (via Daily Post):

“In general we can admit that Arsenal deserve the three points. The circumstances were a bit strange. The goal for us was similar to the cup game. In the cup game we had even bigger chances."

He added:

"We scored the goal at half-time and having nil shots on target, but a goal is a bit stranger. We had to adapt in a lot of moments today."

The upside for them, however, is that this is only their second league defeat this season, with the first coming against Tottenham Hotspur back in September.

