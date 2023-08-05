“I’m very pleased with his performance” – Ten Hag delighted with ‘improving’ Manchester United star after 3-1 win over Lens

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised Antony after the Brazilian impressed during the Red Devils' 3-1 victory against Lens at Old Trafford today (August 5).

Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony last summer, following their time together at Ajax. The Dutchman got his wish, getting the right-winger for £85 million. However, the 23-year-old had a below-par 2022-23 season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 47 appearances across competitions.

Despite his shortcomings, Antony has shown promise during Manchester United's pre-season this summer. Last weekend, he was on the scoresheet during the club's 3-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund. The Brazil international followed that up with a brilliant performance against Lens today in a pre-season friendly.

Manchester United had a poor first half and went into the interval losing 1-0. Antony was publicly admonished by skipper Bruno Fernandes as well.

The winger then assisted Marcus Rashford's goal in the 48th minute, before scoring five minutes later after tapping in Alejandro Garnacho's cross. Casemiro scored in the 59th minute to secure a 3-1 win.

Ten Hag commended Antony for his improvement. He told MUTV (via Manchester Evening News):

"For Rashy, of course, a typical Rashy goal I would say, how we come out of the back from a defender and then the finishing, a great assist from Antony, I’m very pleased with his performance, he’s improving."

Elaborating further on Antony's goal and the trio of Rashford, Garnacho and Antony, Ten Hag said:

"With Garna I think that second goal is a brilliant goal, the movement, the dribble from Garna, then inside the movement and the timing from Rashford, it opens up and it’s a great pass from Garna and a first touch and finish [from Antony]."

He added:

"Once you win the ball against them it’s very open, then we have Antony, Rashford, Garnacho, very quick, very direct, they could all score a goal. With the overload in possession you can create chances against Lens, who played very brave but you have to punish them, and I think finally we did."

The Red Devils next face Athletic Club in their final pre-season friendly tomorrow (August 6).

Manchester United winger will be under more pressure Antony to perform following Amad Diallo injury

Manchester United recently posted a statement conveying that Amad Diallo would miss the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign due to a knee injury. The 21-year-old was viewed as a positional rival to Antony on the right flank. So it will be interesting to see if the latter can be more consistent with the added pressure.

Diallo suffered a knee injury during Manchester United's pre-season friendly win against Arsenal last month. He has since been ruled out for the 'first part' of next season and hasn't featured for the club since.

Diallo was loaned to Sunderland last season to gain more minutes. He flourished for the Black Cats, scoring 13 goals and 27 appearances. Subsequently, many of the Old Trafford faithful expected him to make an impact in the starting XI next season.

It is currently unclear whether or not he will still be a part of Ten Hag's plans going forward. But Antony will have the sole responsibility of being consistent on the right wing and his form will be paramount to Manchester United's success next season.