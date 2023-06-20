“I’m not here to replace Benzema” – Real Madrid signing Joselu says he wants to ‘enjoy’ at Santiago Bernabeu

Latest Real Madrid signing Joselu has stressed that he is not a replacement for legendary striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman left Santiago Bernabeu this summer to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

The 33-year-old has joined Los Blancos on a year-long loan deal from Espanyol. Though his signing comes just days after Benzema's departure, it wouldn't be fair on him to term him a replacement for the Frenchman.

Joselu said during his unveiling (via Tribuna):

"I'm not here to replace Benzema. I'm here to enjoy, to help the club. I'm here to do my part, I am going to give my maximum here. This is the club of my life. I want to score goals."

Benzema spent 14 years at the club, making 648 appearances overall. He scored a staggering 354 goals and provided 165 assists in those matches. The striker won five Champions League trophies and four La Ligas among other honors and is also the reigning Ballon d'Or winner.

Joselu, on the other hand, has been a journeyman. He joined Real Madrid's Castilla side in 2009 from Celta Vigo before returning to the club on a loan move and joining Hoffenheim permanently in 2012.

He played for six more clubs before joining Espanyol in the last summer window. The centre-forward scored 17 and assisted four goals for them across competitions in the recently-concluded season.

"I'm proud to be a Real Madrid player" - Joselu on Los Blancos return

Joselu, who returns to the club after 11 years, will don the #14 jersey at the club, previously worn by the likes of Xabi Alonso and Guti. On that, he said:

“The 14? Any number in the Real Madrid first team is important, I'm super proud to be able to wear any number. Any player in the world would do anything to wear this shirt. The number is secondary.

"I'm a Madridista. It doesn't matter what number I use. I'm proud to be a Real Madrid player."

The Spain international has previously made two appearances for the Real Madrid senior side, once each in the 2010/11 and the 2011/12 seasons. He scored a goal in each of those two matches after coming off the bench.

For the club's Castilla side, he made 73 appearances across competitions, scoring 40 and assisting eight goals. In La Liga, his tally stands at 58 goals in 165 matches for four different clubs.

Poll : 0 votes