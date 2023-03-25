"I only spoke to Chelsea" - Highly sought-after German scout confirms talks with Graham Potter's side

Former Bayer Leverkusen chief scout Tim Steidten recently confirmed that Chelsea are among a number of clubs he has spoken to about a potential move.

There has been a restructuring at the west London club following an ownership change last summer. A Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the reigns after Roman Abramovich sold the club in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Scott McLachlan, who headed the international scouting department, left the Blues in September 2022. Leanardo Masieri and Sven Dworaczek also left the club a few months ago.

Former Bayer Leverkusen chief scout Steidten is looking for a role and recently admitted to speaking to the Blues. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I'm totally open and haven't signed with any club yet. I've had a lot of conversations over the past few days. Before that, I only spoke to Chelsea."

Steidten signed the likes of Piero Hincapie, Florian Wirtz, and Jeremie Frinpong for the German side.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have invested over a massive £600 million in two transfer windows since Todd Boehly and Co. took the reigns. They have signed the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella, Benoit Badiashile, and more in that time.

Chelsea star reveals his favored position

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic recently opened up on the position he prefers to play in. Manager Graham Potter has used the USMNT attacker in a number of positions but Pulisic feels his best position is behind the striker.

He said (via Football.London):

“I think it’s a tough one for me. I think I’ve demonstrated qualities in a few different attacking positions. I feel like my best position on the field is something like being in behind a striker, potentially off of the left side, and having a bit of freedom to manoeuvre, understanding where I need to be to create and helping my team score goals."

He added:

“I definitely feel stronger when I can come in inside onto my right foot – and dribbling or running in behind is another strength of mine. So that area behind the striker, potentially from the left side is my best position.”

Pulisic has made 24 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Overall, he has scored 26 goals and provided 21 assists in 139 games since joining the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

Poll : 0 votes