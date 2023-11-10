"I spoke to the coach. It was Ten Hag" - 31-year-old goalkeeper who plays in the Champions League lifts lid on talks to join Manchester United

Sporting Braga goalkeeper Matheus has shared the details of his failed transfer to Manchester United during the summer transfer window. The Brazilian revealed that he spoke with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag about a switch to Old Trafford before the transfer fell through.

Recall that Manchester United entered the market in the summer searching for goalkeeping reinforcements following David De Gea's departure at the end of last season. After luring Andre Onana from Inter Milan in a deal worth €55 million, the Red Devils made effort to add another goalkeeper to their ranks to serve as backup to the Cameroonian.

For this, they highlighted Sporting Braga's Matheus as a top target and even reached out to the player. Unfortunately, the move didn't materialize and the Brazilian remained in Portugal as a result.

Speaking to TNT Sport, the 31-year-old shot-stopper shed light on Manchester United's interest and recalled speaking with Erik ten Hag. He said:

"When you receive the contact and see that, (the interest of) a big European club… It moves you. You’re a boy who leaves Brazil full of dreams and you always see these big clubs on the TV. You follow them in the Champions League, the Premier League. The great players who have played there. David Beckham, David De Gea…"

He stated that the impact of speaking directly to the manager of a club like Manchester United had a big impact on him, saying:

“The guys (from Manchester United) got in touch with me. I spoke to the coach. It was Ten Hag. I think it makes us (players) proud, because I think it shows that you’re on the right track. That you’re keeping your feet on the ground, you’re doing your job.”

Matheus also commented on the transfer breakdown, saying that it is probably 'God's plan'. He said:

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. It’s God’s plan. Maybe, if I went there, something would have gone wrong. But the important thing is that I feel very happy here at this club. This club opened its doors to me. It’s a great club that has grown every year. So I’m happy to be part of this club."

Manchester United still suffering from goalkeeper headache

Despite signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan last summer, Manchester United's goalkeeper headache remains this season. This is because the Cameroonian has so far failed to hit the ground running, with poor displays and blunders ruining his early days at Old Trafford.

Onana has conceded a whopping 30 goals in 17 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, with a paltry five clean sheets to his name. That includes 16 goals conceded in 11 Premier League games, 11 goals conceded in four Champions League games as well as three goals conceded in two matches in the EFL Cup.

As it stands, Erik ten Hag's men are technically out of the Premier League title race and will need a miracle to progress into the Champions League knockout phase. They're also out of the EFL Cup after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Round of 16.