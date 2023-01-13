Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reiterated his stance on the Reds' potential transfer activity in January. The German boss insists that the Merseyside outfit cannot lavishly spend on players in the market.

The Reds are set to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on 14 January. Ahead of the encounter, Klopp was asked about potential January transfers in a press conference.

The German boss stated that the Reds are unlikely to seek reinforcements this window and insisted that he is happy with the current crop of players.

"I don't think so. It's just the situation. My job is to use the boys we have. No problem. I like the teams we line up. You cannot sort all problems in the transfer window."



Just a few minutes later, Klopp was asked a similar question on transfers by another reporter. He replied (via Liverpool Echo):

"I've had 6000 press conferences at Liverpool, I have to tell you again the money story? Why could it be the reason we have money like crazy and we still don't buy players? You know the answer! It's not that we have so much money we don't know what to do with but we think 'ah we don't need anyone'. It's just not that easy, we cannot sort the problems [in the window] with injuries."

This comes after Klopp's comments on possible transfers after signing Cody Gakpo earlier this month, where he insisted the club cannot continuously spend.

The Reds are suffering injuries in key areas, with forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the sidelines. Liverpool's No.4 and stalwart centre-back Virgil van Dijk's return date is yet to be confirmed after he picked up a hamstring injury at the start of January.

Klopp also confirmed that Roberto Firmino is yet to return to team training, while Darwin Nunez remains a doubt for the Brighton fixture.

"We’ll be back" - Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold confident the Reds will recover amid poor form

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold firmly believes that his team will regain their best form. The Reds were on the brink of winning a historic quadruple last year. However, they now find themselves seventh in the league table with a seven-point gap to cover to reach the top four.

Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports (via This is Anfield):

“There’s a level of expectation now, it’s almost the saying of ‘being the victim of your own success'. People expect us to be immaculate every season and we’re not allowed to have off seasons, there’s a level of consistency that is demanded and I think we demand that of ourselves."

He added:

“It’s a season we’ve not been happy with but there’s still a long time left so I wouldn’t say write us off by any means. There will come a time when things click into place and we’ll be back to where we have been and when that happens then everyone will be happy."

Alexander-Arnold has registered 17 Premier League appearances this term, recording a goal and assist for the Reds.

