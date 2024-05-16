"I think we had a difficult season" - Erik ten Hag sends message to Manchester United owners amid sack rumors

Erik ten Hag sent a strong message to the Manchester United board amid sack rumors. He said that the club have had a tough season with the injuries but have still managed to do well.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win over Newcastle United, the Dutchman said that he didn't want to waste time giving a long answer to the question of his future. He added that making the FA Cup final was a huge achievement in a disappointing season.

He said after the 2-1 win over the Magpies on Wednesday, May 15:

"I cannot answer tonight this question as it is a very long answer. I don't think it is the right moment to talk about this. I have to talk about the next game and then a great final – it a huge achievement even in a disappointing season."

He added:

"I see the positives this team is developing. I think we had a difficult season, but one thing was constant and that was them [fans] being with us and backing the team. We are very pleased with it and we want to pay them back. Our last game [at home]. We wanted to thank them for sticking with us, we are in difficult times. We are in a transition at this club and the results are not what we expect. We also have our reasons, but it's still a disappointing season."

Manchester United are bound to finish seventh or eighth in the Premier League this season and could miss out on Europe next campaign. They were knocked out of Europe in the group stages this season after finishing last in their UEFA Champions League group.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has commented on Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke to the media about Erik ten Hag earlier this year, saying that was not going to make a decision soon. He believes that they need to dig deep into the issues at the club and said via Daily Mirror:

"I'm not going to comment on Erik ten Hag because I think it would be inappropriate to do that. But if you look at the 11 years that have gone since David Gill and Sir Alex stepped down, there have been a whole series of coaches — some of which were very good. And none of them were successful or survived for very long. And you can't blame all the coaches."

Manchester United have been linked with Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate as potential replacements for Ten Hag.