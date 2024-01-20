"I think we're seeing cycles" - John Terry makes his opinion clear on Mauricio Pochettino's future at Chelsea

Chelsea icon John Terry has delivered an honest verdict on whether his former club can fight at the top of the league this season. He believes the Blues have their work cut out for them in order to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Terry said of his side's current predicament at the Globe Soccer Awards (as quoted by Eurosport):

“You know what? I think we're seeing cycles. I think when I look back 10, 15 years ago, Man United were dominating the Premier League. Chelsea came along [and] we dominated for a little bit. Now, Pep [Guardiola] and Man City are dominating."

He continued:

“I've said it for a little bit now, it's going to be hard to catch them. They're the best team. They've got some great individual players and the way they do it year after year is incredible."

“I managed to win the Premier League twice on the bounce and it's very difficult to do. I wish them well, they're a fantastic team, but unfortunately, Chelsea are a little bit off it at the moment but give them time."

While acknowledging Mauricio Pochettino is a great manager, Terry believes the Argentine needs more time to turn things around at the west London outfit. He concluded:

“The manager needs time. Poch is a great manager, I've seen him work on a daily basis. We're a young squad of players as well but we're a long way off of the likes of Man City in Liverpool at the moment.”

Chelsea are currently ninth in the Premier League table after nine wins, four draws, and eight losses this season. The west Londoners are nine points adrift of the top four.

Graeme Souness says Premier League star could be the 'missing piece' for Chelsea

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness believes Brentford forward Ivan Toney could solve the Blues' issues up front this season. The England international has attracted interest from the Blues as well as Arsenal in recent months.

Souness believes Toney would be a great signing for both London sides, insisting the 27-year-old is at his peak right now. The Liverpool icon told the Daily Mail (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“He’s 27 — at the peak of his powers for a striker — and it’s now or never for him. You might say Brentford have looked after him during his ban but they will also get a shedload of money for him."

"I really can’t see them standing in his way — even allowing for their challenging season and the injuries they have. He could be the missing piece for Arsenal or Chelsea, who both need a different type of attacker.”

Toney recently served an eight-month suspension for violating the FA's regulations on betting. The striker is now available for selection in Brentford's fixture against Nottingham Forest later today (Saturday, January 20).

The Blues will next face Middlesbrough in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie on Tuesday (January 23).