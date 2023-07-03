“I thought, maybe he might try and be a bit big-time” – Arsenal youngster Khayon Edwards says 26-year-old Gunners star surprised him

Arsenal youngster Khayon Edwards recently said that Gabriel Jesus' attitude towards him in training came as a pleasant surprise. Jesus joined the Gunners last summer in a £45 million move from Manchester City.

Since his move to the Emirates, the Brazilian striker has become a key player for Mikel Arteta's side. He was pivotal last season as the Gunners finished second in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 26 league matches.

Speaking about his experience of training alongside Jesus, Edwards said (via The Boot Room):

“I’ll be real, Gabi Jesus. His hold-up play is a joke. You should see him in training. [He’s] elegant, just the way he moves, his movement is always too sharp. So, I try and take that out of his game and put it into mine."

Edwards further added:

“He’s very good [with the young players]. At first, I thought, maybe he might try and be a bit big-time. But, to be fair, the first time I travelled with the first team, he put his arm around me and he asked who I am basically. He tried to get to know me, some players are just like, ‘Who’s this guy?’ and walk past, but he actually gave me the time of day.”

Despite his recent arrival at the north London club, Gabriel Jesus has become a key part of the Arsenal squad, on and off the pitch. The 26-year-old forward missed a chunk of the 2022-23 season as he had to undergo knee surgery after suffering an injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Edwards, meanwhile, was given a call-up to the first team for the UEFA Europa League by Mikel Arteta. The 19-year-old forward is yet to make his senior debut.

Arsenal still interested in signing Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo

Towards the end of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal were linked with a move for Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo. According to GiveMeSport, the Gunners remain interested in the Manchester City defender, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Cancelo reportedly had a falling out with manager Pep Guardiola and has since been deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates. He is likely to leave the club this summer, with Arsenal and Bayern Munich interested in signing him.

Mikel Arteta is interested in adding a full-back to his team's ranks. Cancelo can play on both flanks and is one of the best players in the world in his position. He can be a key signing for Arsenal if a deal goes through.

