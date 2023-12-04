"I've become tired of my own club" – Gary Neville makes grim Manchester United claim after recent run of form

Manchester United great Gary Neville has claimed that he has become exhausted from his former club's same old troubles after a recent 1-0 Premier League loss at Newcastle United.

The Red Devils, who have lost 10 of their 21 outings across competitions this term, slumped to their sixth Premier League loss of the season this Saturday (December 2). Anthony Gordon scored the winner in the 56th minute of the match for the sixth-placed Newcastle United.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, the ex-Manchester United defender offered his thoughts on the Old Trafford outfit's recent run of underwhelming form. He said (h/t Football365):

"It's well below par, it's really disappointing. I feel like we're in a cycle of the noise against the manager, it is starting to occur. There are the same noises that say: 'Well surely we can't get rid of another manager, we've got to get rid of the players because they are the ones that got rid of the other managers'."

Neville, who helped United lift eight top-flight titles in his career, added:

"And then we turn to the owners – and I'm bored. I've become tired of my own club. I don't want to do their games anymore, I don't want to watch their games anymore, and that is the saddest indictment that you can have of your football club, when you become bored of watching them, become tired of watching them."

Asked to opine on the Red Devils' Premier League home clash against Chelsea on Wednesday (December 6), the former right-back replied:

"The daft thing is... I'll build my whole Wednesday night around watching Manchester United, because that's life, we go and watch them again don't we! I'm already fearing what's going to happen because it could be a mess. There's no confidence, they've lost our confidence, the whole club has lost our confidence as fans."

Manchester United aiming to snap up Jean-Clair Todibo to bolster defence in January

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are keen to rope in OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo next January. They believe that signing the Frenchman will not affect their summer pursuit of Benfica defender and top target Antonio Silva.

Todio, who joined Nice after a short-term loan spell from Barcelona for an initial £7 million in 2021, has been one of his club's mainstays over the past two campaigns. He has featured in 115 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 side, netting two goals in the process.

Should the 23-year-old join Manchester United in the future, he would emerge as a crucial starter in the right-sided centre-back role. He could also step in as a holding midfielder for them if and when required.