“I did not want to sign for Chelsea just for the sake of it” - Attacker on failed Stamford Bridge transfer

In a recent conversation with L'Equipe, RC Lens forward Elye Wahi revealed some intriguing details about his failed move to Chelsea in the recently concluded transfer window.

Throughout the summer, there was speculation about Wahi's potential exit from Montpellier HSC, with the chatter linking him to a switch to Stamford Bridge. However, the much-anticipated move never came to fruition.

As the transfer window's clock ticked down, rumors emerged that the promising 20-year-old found himself unimpressed by the Blues' overall vision.

Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt had also been vying for Wahi's signature, but that potential transfer was seemingly tethered to Randal Kolo Muani's exit. Muani notably left the club on transfer deadline day, leaving little time for other deals to go through.

Eventually, Wahi made the leap to RC Lens, a move that reportedly cost the club €30 million. Breaking his silence about the transfer saga that saw him miss out on a move to Stamford Bridge, Wahi told L'Equipe (via Get French Football News):

“Chelsea – I didn’t want to go there just for the sake of it. Frankfurt was close, more so than Chelsea. I spoke with the manager there (Dino Toppmoller). He speaks French and that was important for me. They had to wait for Randal Kolo Muani’s departure and waiting for it was too complicated. I don’t have any regret."

Chelsea could lose captain Reece James as Real Madrid reportedly interested in right-back

According to OK Fichajes (via The Real Champs), Real Madrid have their sights set on signing Reece James, who has been a formidable right-back for the Blues. Prepping for the forthcoming summer, Los Blancos see James as a top-tier addition to their squad.

The right-back's quality is indisputable and his prior performances against Real Madrid have not only showcased his skill but have arguably stamped him as a must-have.

However, according to the report, there are two red flags Madrid will seriously have to take into consideration.

The first hiccup is James' susceptibility to injuries. The Englishman has been plagued by a string of physical setbacks over recent seasons, raising genuine concerns over his long-term durability. If injuries continue to nip at his heels, it can cause substantial headaches for any team he's part of.

The second roadblock is his allegiance to Stamford Bridge. James is a homegrown talent, having honed his skills within the club's youth academy and has been recently honored with the captain's armband.

Persuading him to don the Madrid jersey will be no easy feat, with the captaincy role at Chelsea still fresh. The right-back has scored 11 goals in 148 appearances across competitions since making his debut for the Blues in 2019.