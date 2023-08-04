“I will do everything I can to defend him” – Bruno Fernandes names 2 reasons why new signing can guide Manchester United to the top

Bruno Fernandes has underlined the two reasons why Mason Mount can help guide Manchester United to the pinnacle once again.

The England international arrived at Old Trafford from Chelsea this summer for a £60 million fee after a drawn-out transfer saga. His early arrival in the summer transfer window has allowed him to participate in five preseason friendly games.

Fernandes, who was recently confirmed as the club's new captain, is impressed by what Mount has shown. He has particularly underlined the player's passion and aggression as traits he appreciates.

The Portuguese superstar said, via the Daily Mail:

"We need that aggression and passion, we need players to be like that in games. These are the kind of players that I like to play against and even more to have in my side. Now, I will do everything I can to defend him."

Fernandes himself embodies these two traits on the pitch, which would have been a major reason behind Erik ten Hag choosing him as the club's new captain. Manchester United still have two preseason games left before the start of the Premier League campaign.

They play against RC Lens tomorrow at home (5 August) before traveling to the Aviva Stadium to face Athletic Bilbao the following day. It remains to be seen if Mount and other first-team stars are risked in both matches with the start of the season just 10 days away.

The Red Devils face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League opener at home on 14 August.

Mason Mount going into debut Manchester United season with eyes on winning trophies

For a club with 68 titles in its history, Manchester United have hit a major slump. The EFL Cup last season was their first trophy in just under six years.

Erik ten Hag restored the club's UEFA Champions League status in his first season in England and led them to the FA Cup final, albeit in a losing cause. Splashing big money on Mason Mount (24) means the Dutchman sees him as a player who takes the club to the next level.

Mount is himself targeting big things with his new club. Upon signing for the club, the former Chelsea star told the club's official website (h/t 90min):

"I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United."

Mount, who joined Chelsea's academy in 2005, won three senior trophies with the club but never got his hands on the Premier League trophy.