“I will give Al-Nassr twice what I gave in Europe” - Cristiano Ronaldo says he regrets not joining Saudi giants earlier 

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will give Al-Nassr twice what he gave to European football.

Ronaldo completed a free transfer to the Saudi Pro League club on December 31, 2022. While many were skeptical about the motive of the move initially, Ronaldo has kept his performance levels at an impressive level. He has so far scored 33 goals and has provided 12 assists in 40 appearances for Al-Alami, including 19 goals and 10 assists in 21 matches this season.

Ronaldo won the Arab Cup of Champions with the Knights of Najd this term, although it's not recognized as an official trophy.

The Portuguese superstar had a remarkable and trophy-laden spell in European football, including winning five UEFA Champions League titles. The 38-year-old, however, has vowed to reach newer heights in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo said (quotes via @alharbi14 on X):

“There is a great regret that I did not come to Al-Nassr Saudi Club earlier. But I am very happy now and I will give Al-Nasr twice what I gave in Europe.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, as he has always been, throughout his legendary career, has become a fan favorite in the Middle East. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has returned the favor with his jubilant performances and judging by his recent words, there is more in the locker.

Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary stint in European football

Ronaldo played for top European clubs throughout his career before his move to Al-Nassr. After coming through Sporting CP's academy as a prodigious talent, he became a superstar at Manchester United.

An iconic Real Madrid spell was followed by a successful stint at Juventus. While Ronaldo's second Manchester United stint ended in controversy, he still gave fans moments to savor.

Apart from a competition record of five UEFA Champions League titles, Ronaldo won the Premier League thrice, La Liga and the Serie A twice. Ronaldo scored 498 goals in European leagues. He is also the UEFA Champions League's all-time top goalscorer with 140 goals.