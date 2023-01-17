"I wish he was coming to us" – Jose Enrique tells Luis Garcia about player he wants Liverpool to sign instead of Chelsea

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has told ex-Reds forward Luis Garcia that he would prefer if Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo joined the Merseyside outfit instead of Chelsea.

Caicedo, 21, has emerged as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Since arriving from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in the winter of 2021, he has cemented his place as a vital first-team starter at the Amex Stadium.

A tireless presence at the heart of midfield, the Ecuadorian broke into the Seagulls' first-team plans during the second half of last season. Stepping into Yves Bissouma's boots, he has registered a goal and an assist in 20 appearances across all competitions this term.

Taking on Instagram, Enrique shared a report that Chelsea could dish out a fee of around £65 million for Caicedo's signature in January.

Showering praise on the Liverpool target, Garcia commented:

"Top player 👏👏"

Enrique echoed his compatriot's views before ruing about the fact that Liverpool could miss out on their top target this month. He wrote:

"@luchogarcia14 agreed. I wish he was coming to us, not to Chelsea 😂"

Caicedo, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Amex Stadium, has scored two goals and laid out three assists in 30 games for Brighton.

Graeme Bailey says Liverpool and Arsenal target is likely to seal transfer to Chelsea

Speaking to TEAMtalk, transfer insider Graeme Bailey said that Declan Rice is set to depart West Ham United this summer. He elaborated:

"We are now entering the end game for Declan Rice. West Ham United have accepted that he is leaving this summer. Rice has served West Ham well, but he is accepting that he needs to move on and so are West Ham – despite whatever may be said publicly now."

Sharing his thoughts on Rice's potential destinations, Bailey added:

"Rice is now ready and whilst a deal is not confirmed, I don't see him going anywhere other than Chelsea. His beloved club from a youngster, he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge. I do expect others to show an interest – Liverpool are rebuilding their midfield and they will show an interest. Arsenal have also been linked."

Rice, 24, has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League over the last two seasons. He has registered 11 goals and 13 assists in 220 overall appearances for the Hammers.

