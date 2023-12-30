"If I was in his position I'd be going nuts" - Ex-PL star claims Manchester United players don't see Rasmus Hojlund as the focal point of the team

Former Manchester United forward Mark Hughes has cast a critical eye on young striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Despite a notable breakthrough on Boxing Day against Aston Villa, Hughes' observations suggest that the 20-year-old Dane's integration into the United front line has been less than seamless.

Hojlund, who had been under scrutiny due to his prolonged goal drought, managed to break the ice in his 15th league appearance, scoring the decisive goal against Villa.

Hughes claimed the weight of expectations at a club like Manchester United is enormous as he empathized with Hojlund's struggles in front of goal. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Premier League striker said:

"For me, as a striker, and I look at the young lad Hoyland, it's a big weight for him at the moment. He's just a young player, what is he, 20 years of age? At the moment, he looks like he's just struggling with the level."

"There's a huge demand, you play for United, the shirt is heavy. And If you're not quite strong enough to carry initially, then it can affect your form and your ability to affect games."

Expand Tweet

Hughes also noted a discernible disconnect between the young forward and his teammates:

"At the moment, I look at his play and I don't think the rest of the team are looking to him as the focal point of the attacks. It's not like a Watkins or a Haaland. When they play, it's predominantly lads in midfield looking up, can I get into the striker? United aren't doing that at the moment."

Hughes added:

"So for me, if I was in this position, I'd be going nuts. Because how can I show what I want to do if I'm not that focal? But you've got to deserve that mantle, so to speak. Because if you're not getting on the ball, you've got to find a way to get on the ball."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag backs Rasmus Hojlund to continue top-form

Before etching his name on the scoresheet in the English top flight, Hojlund's absence of league goals was becoming a growing concern. However, his ability was already established on the European stage, where he impressively netted five times in six Champions League appearances.

Despite his efforts, Manchester United's early exit from the tournament cast a shadow over his achievements. With the elusive first Premier League goal now found, Erik ten Hag has shown confidence in Hojlund's ability to improve.

In this weekend's pre-match press conference, Ten Hag said (via Stretty News):

“I have to repeat myself, I trust him. I know his goals in the Champions League showed what he did as a young player in Denmark, in Austria, in Italy and he is a very strong character. But, of course, this goal will give him confidence and belief that he is going to score, and he is going to score more goals from this point on.”

The Danish striker's journey to Old Trafford cost Manchester United £72 million in the summer.