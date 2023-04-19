"Playing for the wrong team" - Manchester United star told media would've gone 'absolutely mad' for him if he played for Liverpool

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has said that Red Devils star Lisandro Martinez would have received the credit he deserves if he played for Liverpool.

Martinez was one of six players Erik ten Hag signed after taking charge of Manchester United last summer. The Premier League giants brought in the defender from Ajax for a deal worth up to €67 million.

Although the financial outlay raised eyebrows at the time, Martinez went on to establish himself as a key player for the Red Devils. He has made 45 appearances across competitions for the club, helping them win the EFL Cup and putting them on course to secure a top-four finish in the league.

Parker, though, reckons the Argentina international does not get the credit he deserves. The former Manchester United defender heaped praise on Martinez for his consistency and likened him to Red Devils legend Denis Irwin, telling Bonus Code Bets:

"I don’t think Lisandro Martinez was getting enough credit for his performances. First of all, because he is a defender, and secondly because he isn’t English. He is one of Man United’s three best players every single game."

"His level of consistency is incredible. I can’t think of many players that have had the same level of consistency since Denis Irwin. But I’m sure that he is getting credit by the Man United fans, which is what should mean something to him."

Parker added that Martinez would be appreciated way more by the media if he played for Liverpool instead.

"But there is another reason why he is not getting enough credit," Parker said. "He is playing for the wrong team. If he was doing what he is doing for Liverpool, the media would have gone absolutely mad. But they are not doing that because he plays for Manchester United."

Martinez notably picked up an injury during the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla last week. He will not feature again this season, handing a huge blow to Ten Hag.

Liverpool and Manchester United have work to do this season

Liverpool have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far, as they sit eighth in the Premier League. They are nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United and will have to hope for teams above them to drop points to play in the UEFA Champions League next term.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are well placed to secure a top-four finish, sitting third in the standings. Having already won the EFL Cup, they hope to win more silverware this season, as they are still active in the Europa League and FA Cup.

Poll : 0 votes