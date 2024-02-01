"If they lose to Liverpool they are out of the title race" - Paul Merson previews PL clash between Liverpool and Arsenal

Arsenal legend and football pundit Paul Merson believes his former team will be out of the Premier League title race if they lose their upcoming fixture against Liverpool.

The Gunners will host the league-leading Reds at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, February 4, in a crucial fixture. Mikel Arteta's men are currently third with 46 points from 22 matches, five behind Jurgen Klopp's side. Manchester City sit second with 46 points from 21 outings.

Merson believes defeat at the Emirates on Sunday would see Arsenal exit the title race. He said on Sky Sports:

"It comes down to this weekend. They were wasteful in the FA Cup. If they lose to Liverpool, they're out of the title race, so for me, it all comes down to this weekend. It's a cup final."

The former midfielder notably referred to Arsenal's 2-0 FA Cup third-round defeat to Liverpool at the Emirates on January 7.

In that game, the hosts generated 18 shots, but got just seven efforts on target, and failed to score after missing all five of their big chances created. The Reds also got only three of their 12 shots on target, but scored with their only big chance (Luis Diaz in second-half stoppage time), having hit the woodwork twice.

Prior to Diaz's strike, Jakub Kiwior's own-goal in the 54th minute gave the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The two teams have also met once in the Premier League this season, clashing at Anfield back in December. Both were largely profligate with their finishing in that game (five shots on target from 26 combined efforts), which ended 1-1.

Gabriel Magalhaes (4') scored for the visitors, while Mohamed Salah (29') responded for the hosts.

A glance at Arsenal's and Liverpool's form guides heading into their weekend clash

Liverpool are the in-form team in the Premier League at the moment. The Reds have lost just one of their last 18 matches across competitions (13 wins, four draws). In this time, they've ascended to the top of the league table, reached the EFL Cup final and made the Round of 16 of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side will head into their match in the weekend having won their last two matches - both at Anfield - by an aggregate scoreline of 9-3. They thrashed Norwich City 5-2 in the FA Cup fourth round before hammering Chelsea 4-1 in the league on Wednesday, January 31.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have won just three of their last nine matches across competitions. This run included a three-match losing streak that saw them drop in the league standings and exit the FA Cup at the hands of Liverpool.

The Gunners have, however, won their last two matches - both in the Premier League - as well by a dominant aggregate scoreline of 7-1. They first thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Emirates before edging Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the City Ground on Tuesday, January 30.