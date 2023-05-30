"If you're observing that, it's up to you" - Erik ten Hag responds when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo's exit helped the club

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo mutually agreed to sever their contractual ties back in November 2022. This came after a controversial interview of Ronaldo with British journalist Piers Morgan.

The outcome? A positively charged Manchester United, thriving under the strategic vision of their Dutch manager, Erik ten Hag.

Rumours have swirled around suggesting that Ronaldo's departure propelled United towards a better trajectory. Certainly, the Old Trafford titans have impressed in recent times.

Right after the World Cup, Manchester United charged ahead, victorious in seven consecutive games, reaching and ultimately securing the Carabao Cup.

Was Cristiano Ronaldo's departure the catalyst for this newfound drive and consistency?

Ten Hag, responding to these claims in an interview with The Times, insisted on leaving such observations up to the spectators. He explained (via GOAL):

"If you're observing that, it's up to you. So, what I want to see from my team is a team who are proactive, dynamic, determined. I've seen many times Manchester United with that attitude, so that's what I like. It's not that we are satisfied. There's still a long way to go but we're definitely showing this mentality."

Though Ten Hag remains diplomatically reticent about the immediate effect of Ronaldo's exit, the proof, as they say, lies in the pudding.

While Ten Hag may shy away from outrightly stating it, the transformation at Manchester United since November can't be ignored. The chapter of Cristiano Ronaldo may have closed at Old Trafford, but it seems to have opened up a book full of potential and promise for the Red Devils.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes discusses split from Cristiano Ronaldo, following Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo with his mother, son, and former agent Mendes in this file photo

Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes has asserted that his relationship with Ronaldo remains strong, despite the termination of their professional ties earlier this year. The superstar was under Mendes' representation for the better part of his shining career, with their partnership seen as one of the most iconic in football.

They fell out when the superstar striker pushed Mendes to facilitate a dramatic transfer to either Bayern Munich or Chelsea due to his growing dissatisfaction at Manchester United. The sharpshooter eventually found an escape route with Al-Nassr, a top-tier club in the Saudi Pro League.

Intriguingly, this move was devoid of any intervention from Mendes, indicating the erstwhile close-knit duo had indeed severed professional ties. Yet, Mendes remains amicable, dismissing any notion of bitterness.

He maintains that he continues to have a strong relationship at a personal level with Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the dramatic professional fallout, revealing to reporters (via Mirror):

"How do I see this phase of his life? Cristiano will always be in my heart. He is a special player and a special person for me. If I, a few years ago, thought that I could have a player with half the value of Cristiano, I would sign for less!"

