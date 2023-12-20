"Imagine having to rely on Roberto to win", "Not good enough" - Fans on X react as Barcelona defeat Almeria 3-2 in La Liga fixture

Barcelona fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment with their team's performance during the 3-2 triumph over Almeria in La Liga on Wednesday, December 20.

The Blaugrana started on a strong note, as Raphinha found the back of the net in the 33rd minute. Yet, 20th-placed Almeria refused to back down, leveling the score through Leo Baptistao in the 41st minute, who pounced on an error by Ronald Araujo.

The second half saw Barcelona assert their dominance, particularly in possession. They continuously bombarded Almeria's goal, but Robert Lewandowski missed a number of chances to restore Barca's lead. However, they finally broke through in the 60th minute, thanks to Sergi Roberto's precise header off a corner kick.

Almeria clawed back into the game as a defensive lapse from Araujo and goalkeeper Inaki Pena allowed Edgar Gonzalez to equalize in the 71st minute.

Barcelona's relentless pressure, however, paid dividends in the closing moments. Roberto netted his second goal after getting on the end of a pinpoint pass from Lewandowski to clinch the win for his team in the 83rd minute. Social media buzzed with reactions as fans expressed their discontent. One fan posted:

"Imagine having to rely on Roberto to win."

Another fan added:

"Real Barca fans aren't happy with this performance. It's not good enough, again."

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Barcelona president dismisses reports of Lionel Messi loan

Barca president Joan Laporta has recently put to rest rumors of a single-match loan return for Lionel Messi. While dismissing these suggestions as potentially non-compliant with FIFA regulations, he emphasized the club's commitment to honoring Messi with a deserving tribute in the future.

Laporta, while speaking to EFE, said (via 90min):

"There will be time to talk about it [Messi's return]. There are all kinds of reports, but I don't think that's even allowed by FIFA. We are open to doing it when they [Messi and his family] want to do it. Messi is the best player in history and, given how much we respect and admire him, of course he deserves a tribute at Barcelona."

Messi's departure from Barcelona in 2021, driven by the club's inability to register his new contract under La Liga's financial guidelines, marked the end of a historic era in football history. After a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain, which did not live up to expectations, rumors swirled about a return to Camp Nou for the Argentine legend.

However, Messi chose a different path, joining MLS side Inter Miami as the Catalonian giants couldn't present a concrete offer to the forward.