Inter Miami are yet to experience a boom as they are still far from being the most valuable MLS club despite acquiring Lionel Messi.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Marca, Miami are currently ranked 11th in the league, with a valuation of $600 million. They trail 10th-placed Charlotte, who are valued at $625 million but are still some distance away from ninth-placed DC United, who are valued at $700 million.

Inter Miami were founded in January 2018 as the 25th MLS franchise and started competing in the league from 2020 onwards. The majority owner of the club is Jorge Mas, while the co-owner and President is the legendary David Beckham.

The Miami-based club have gone from strength to strength since their debut in 2020, where they finished 10th in the Eastern Conference and 19th overall. The following year, they were 11th in their conference and 20th overall. However, 2022 was the turning point as they finished sixth in their conference and 12th overall.

While their progress on the field has been there for all to see, Inter Miami have also taken several big leaps in terms of their coaching staff. Diego Alonso was their first coach, who was succeeded by former Premier League star Phil Neville. Former Barcelona coach Tata Martino is currently the head coach of the team.

Lionel Messi's addition to the squad has undoubtedly given the whole club a massive uplift. The Argentine has had a great impact, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 13 appearances for Miami across competitions.

While they are out of playoff contention this season, Inter Miami will look to perform better next year.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is the oldest and youngest player to score in the World Cup

Having broken several and created even more records in world football, Lionel Messi holds one of the most unique records - that too at the biggest competition in the sport. He is the youngest as well as the oldest player to score at the World Cup.

Having debuted for Argentina in August 2005, Lionel Messi quickly made his mark in the national set-up and was called up for the World Cup in 2006. There, he bagged his first goal in the competition for La Albiceleste, scoring and assisting in a 6-0 rout of Serbia & Montenegro. In doing so, he became the competition's youngest-ever scorer aged just 19.

Fast forward 16 years, Messi grabbed his last goal in the competition in the final as Argentina defeated France to lift their second World Cup title. That strike made him the oldest player to score in the World Cup aged 35.

Whether he sticks around for the next edition in 2026 remains to be seen.