Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Batin today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr play host to Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (March 3) at Mrsool Park. Rudi Garcia's side will want to build on their convincing 3-0 victory over Damac FC last time around.

Ronaldo has continued his incredible form since arriving in Saudi Arabia. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his second hat-trick in the Saudi Pro League by netting all three goals against Damac FC last time around. He completed his hat-trick within the first 44 minutes of the game.

The Portuguese ace is in excellent form for Al-Nassr and should therefore keep his place in the starting XI for their game against Al-Batin. The forward could once again be joined by Ayman Ahmed and Abdulrahman Ghareeb in attack. Brazilian attacker Talisca is still expected to sit out after picking up a hamstring injury last month.

Al-Nassr are currently on a three-match winning run in the Saudi Pro League. The Riyadh-based outfit are at the top of the league standings, having picked up 43 points from 18 matches. Second-placed side Al-Ittihad are just two points behind the league leaders after picking up a 0-0 draw against Al-Raed last time around.

Al-Batin, on the other hand, are rock bottom of the Saudi Pro League, having picked up just six points from 18 matches. They did, however, get their first win of the season last time around when they secured a 1-0 victory over Al-Ettifaq.

It is worth pointing out that Al-Nassr have already beaten Al-Batin earlier in the season. Garcia's side registered a straightforward 4-0 victory over their opposition back in September 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals than appearances for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a brilliant start to his time in the Saudi Pro League since arriving on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United was terminated. The Portuguese attacker has scored more goals than games played in the league.

At the time of writing, the forward has scored eight goals from five league appearances this season. This included scoring four goals in a game against Al-Wehda back in February. Ronaldo then went on to provide two assists in a 2-1 win for his side against Al-Taawoun a week later.

The 37-year-old's form has given Al-Nassr a great chance of winning the Saudi Pro League this time around. They last won the league title back during the 2018-19 season.

