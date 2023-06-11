"Is he what they need though?" – Pundit claims Liverpool star 'can't run', unsure whether he will be a success

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Darren Bent has raised questions over Alexis Mac Allister's signing for Liverpool.

The Reds announced Mac Allister as their first summer arrival after striking a £35 million deal with Brighton & Hove Albion. They have reportedly offered the midfielder a contract worth £150,000 per week.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent claimed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is an ill-fit for Liverpool. He explained:

"Is he what they need though? Please don't get me wrong, I like him as a player. I think he's very good. But, he can't run at all. And come to think of it... what's been the Reds' midfield problem? They've got no legs there."

Sharing his thoughts on the sort of midfielder the Jurgen Klopp-coached outfit are in need of, Bent continued:

"Don't get me wrong... he's an unbelievable midfielder but when I think of Liverpool in the past and what made them successful, there was [Georginio] Wijnaldum who was always rattling around in the middle of the park."

Mac Allister, who penned a deal until 2028 at Anfield, registered 20 goals and nine assists in 112 games for Brighton.

Apart from Mac Allister, the Merseyside outfit are also keeping tabs on a number of other midfielders like Khephren Thuram, Emmanuel Kouadio Kone, and Gabri Veiga ahead of the next season.

Pundit urges Jurgen Klopp to snub possible move for ex-Liverpool star

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has urged Jurgen Klopp to avoid signing Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane.

Mane, 31, enjoyed a great six-year spell at Anfield after arriving from Southampton for £34 million in 2016. He netted 120 goals and laid out 48 assists in 269 matches across competitions for them, lifting six trophies in the process.

Mane left Liverpool last summer and moved to Germany, where he hasn't failed to establish himself in the team. He made 36 appearances across competitions, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists.

The Senegalese is likely to be sold by Bayern this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Speaking to Neue Online Casino, Johnson insisted that Klopp should snub a move for Mane this summer. He said:

"Jurgen Klopp should not look at Sadio Mane again. He is a fantastic player, but he would be coming back to a completely different team to the one that he left. He was great for Liverpool at the time, but it does not mean that he would be great for them now. I don't think they should go for him. For Newcastle though, it would be huge."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes