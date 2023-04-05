"It won't be any better next year" – Ex-Liverpool star urges Jurgen Klopp to resign

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has urged Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to resign from his role in the upcoming summer.

The Reds currently sit in eighth place in the 2022-23 Premier League table with just 43 points from 28 matches. The Anfield outfit have already been knocked out of all three cup competitions, namely the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Despite being just two results away from quadruple glory last season, Klopp's side are now seven points off the top four. They have failed to register a single win in their last four games across all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool's hopes of finishing in the top four are fading, and suggested that his side need to win "pretty much all the games" while relying on defeats for their rivals.https://t.co/hePGt6OAlN

Speaking on Sky90, Hamann claimed that Klopp should hand in his resignation to avoid tainting his stint as Liverpool manager. He said:

"I'm afraid that if Klopp decides to stay on, it won't be any better next year because the owners don't spend money like other clubs. He wouldn't deserve that and this wonderful marriage between Liverpool and Klopp wouldn't deserve that.

"That's why, the best thing for both sides would be to make a cut in the summer. As for Klopp, he wants to do it, he thinks he can do it – but I have big doubts."

The Reds currently have a near impossible task of gaining ground on their top-four rivals this term. Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are all on 50 points, with the Magpies and the Red Devils having a match in hand. Spurs have played one more.

Liverpool are next scheduled to lock horns with league leaders Arsenal in their Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday (April 9).

Liverpool urged to utilize transfer market

Speaking on Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher shared his thoughts on his former club's ongoing struggles this season. He said:

"The big thing is how easy it is for the opposition to get chances against them, that's a big worry for me. Jurgen Klopp has not taken a backwards step. At times this season, he has tried to do different things. He's gone 4-4-2 and at times, they've dropped off slightly."

Claiming that Jurgen Klopp is in need of new blood, Carragher added:

"He's not going to change completely, he does what he does, but right now they don't have the players to do it and if they keep doing it, they're just going to leave themselves open. Whether it's the same players who have been doing it for four or five years and they basically need new players, I don't think there's anything more to look at it than that. They just need to attack the transfer market."

