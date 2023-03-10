"It was very close" - Former Premier League referee claims Manchester United star could have been sent off in 7-0 defeat at Liverpool

Former FIFA and Premier League official Keith Hackett has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was close to getting sent off in the historic 7-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

Manchester United endured a morale-puncturing 7-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (5 March). Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah bagged a brace each while Roberto Firmino scored a goal to propel Liverpool to their biggest-ever win over their arch-rivals.

In the 64th minute, the Scotland international caught Gakpo high with his studs as he won the ball with a sliding tackle. The match official showed him a yellow, and the VAR refrained from changing it. Hackett has revealed that it was close to being a red, speculating that the fact that McTominay’s sliding tackle did not have malice worked in his favor.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are willing to sell the following players to raise funds for reinvestment this summer:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire

Anthony Martial

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scott McTominay

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Dean Henderson

Alex Telles

Eric Bailly



Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“It came really close to a red. I think the referee and VAR gave him the benefit of the doubt by deciding it was reckless rather than dangerous.

“He does win the ball, so he is more than entitled to be sliding in for the challenge. I think the referee got it just about right with a yellow. But in another game, you might see red for that – and I don’t think it would have been overturned.”

Hackett concluded by saying:

“It was very close.”

Liverpool scored six of their seven goals in the second half against Manchester United. Had the Red Devils been reduced to 10 during their lackluster second 45, the outcome could have been even direr.

Paul Scholes urges Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to rest two key players in the return leg against Real Betis

Four days after their embarrassing 7-0 defeat to Liverpool, Manchester United cruised to an emphatic 4-1 victory in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 clash with Real Betis o Thursday, March 9.

Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, and Wout Weghorst were on the scoresheet for the hosts at Old Trafford while Ayoze Perez scored Betis’ solitary goal.

With the tie practically settled, United legend Paul Scholes has urged Ten Hag to make a couple of changes for the return leg next week. The Englishman believes Luke Shaw and Casemiro need to be rested ahead of a fixture-packed run and feels that young guns like Facundo Pellistri could fill in.

Speaking on BT Sport, Scholes said:

“I just think with Ten Hag... he doesn't seem to make many changes, whatever the situation is in games. I think he likes having players having rhythm in the game. But he'd have to think with the schedule they've had and amount of games, these players need a rest now. I thought Luke Shaw looked like he needed a rest, Casemiro possibly needs a rest.

“Bringing these young players in, giving them a taste and experience of European football, hopefully it would send them in good stead for the future.”

Looking to bounce back from their loss against Liverpool in the Premier League, Manchester United will take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday (12 March).

