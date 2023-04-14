“It is costing us” – Chelsea star appears to send clear message to Todd Boehly ownership about managerial changes 

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has admitted that constant changes in managers and personnel have cost the Blues on the pitch this season.

The west London side have been disappointing in their first campaign under the ownership of a Todd Boehly-led consortium. The new owners sacked Thomas Tuchel in September 2022 after a string of poor results and brought in Graham Potter.

The Englishman had a decent start at Stamford Bridge but dipped massively and was recently sacked as well. Frank Lampard has now been appointed as interim manager until the end of the season.

However, Chelsea have lost both of their games under Lampard so far. They lost 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The Blues then lost 2-0 against Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Speaking after the loss, Kepa shared his thoughts on the loss and Chelsea's struggles this season, saying (via Standard Sport):

“We leave with the feeling that they have been superior, it has cost us a lot to play in the opposite half and to create chances.

"It could even have been worse after the expulsion, because 30 minutes with one less (player) at the Bernabeu in the Champions League is a lot. They have had more chances, we have a lot to improve for the second leg."

He added:

“The feeling is that we are not at our level, we look at ourselves and the players are the first to be responsible. There have been three changes of coach, there have been changes in the squad during the season and it is costing us.”

Chelsea have brought in around 17 players since last summer, spending over £600 million.

Chelsea's next 4 fixtures as they look to salvage some pride

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League table, 17 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand. Hence, getting into the top four seems highly unlikely for the west London side.

Chelsea will look to push for one of the European spots in the league table. However, they are seven points behind seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion but the Seagulls have two games in hand. The Blues will next face Brighton at home on Saturday, April 15, hoping to close down this gap.

Frank Lampard's side will then host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UCL quarter-final, hoping to overturn a 2-0 deficit on April 18. They will then host Brentford on April 26 before facing league leaders Arsenal away on May 2.

