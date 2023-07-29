“It definitely feels like home already” – New Arsenal signing admits he’s ‘really enjoying’ playing under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has said that he is really enjoying playing under manager Mikel Arteta. The German, who completed a switch in this window from cross-town rivals Chelsea, will be looking to get his career back on track after three mediocre seasons with the Blues.

The 24-year-old has been deployed in a different role for the Gunners. Having mostly played as a central attacking option for Chelsea, he is now playing as part of a midfield three that includes club captain Martin Odegaard and another new arrival, Declan Rice. He stated that the position change has worked wonders for him. Speaking to ESPN, Havertz stated:

"I really enjoy it, to play that position. I am more on the ball, more integrated in the game. I am really enjoying it. I think I have a lot of room to improve in the games. I am still adapting to the game and everything. So far, it is working quite well."

He continued, talking about the importance of scoring goals for himself:

"I think [goals are] important for my position, and also with my height. I want to score goals. It’s part of my game. I always have to arrive there. Hopefully, it works more times in the league now. The team is amazing and it definitely feels like home already. They have made it very easy for me to integrate with the team.

"It is fun to be with them. They are all so young and hungry. This is exactly what I wanted and I am very happy to be here.”

Arsenal started off their pre-season tour with a 2-0 loss to Manchester United before beating Barcelona 5-3. They will face AS Monaco in their last friendly before facing Manchester City in the Community Shield. They begin their Premier League campaign on August 12 against Nottingham Forest.

Kai Havertz opens up on style of play at Arsenal

New Arsenal signing Kai Havertz has stated that the style of play at Arsenal is completely different to that at Chelsea. The 24-year-old made a switch across London to join the Gunners and is expected to be played as a part of a midfield three.

In an interview with ESPN, he said:

"Obviously, it is a completely different style of football than what we played at Chelsea. I think it's a style that suits me very well. Of course, it always takes a bit of a while to get used to that again. I am two-and-a-half weeks here. It is going to take some time, but I am giving everything to try to perform on a high level."

He joined Chelsea's rivals for £65 million after three mediocre seasons at Stamford Bridge. He was mainly deployed as a striker, where, in three Premier League campaigns, he managed to bag just 19 goals and 10 assists in 91 matches.

In all, Havertz played 139 matches for the Blues, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists.

At Arsenal, he is expected to play as a No 8, alongside Martin Odegaard and another new signing, Declan Rice. It remains to be seen if the position switch can turn his career around in England.