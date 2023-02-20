“It could be devastating” – Manchester United told how they can exploit Newcastle weakness to win EFL Cup

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has highlighted a potential weakness of Newcastle United that Manchester United could take advantage of in their upcoming clash in the Carabao Cup final

The Englishman wrote in his column for Caught Offside:

"It’s really simple for me, in elite-level football, there should be enough quality right-footed players and enough quality left-footed players to be able to take set pieces on their natural side. Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier is a great set-piece taker, we all know that, but for him to be taking free kicks, especially deep ones, on the left flank makes little sense to me."

Collymore added:

"With an EFL Cup final coming up, I wonder if Man United have picked up on that and highlighted it as an area of potential weakness because if Trippier finds himself out on the left taking a free kick and United pinch it back quickly, they’ve got someone in Marcus Rashford who they could look to play in quickly and it could be devastating for Newcastle."

Manchester United have had a great run in the Carabao Cup this season. The Red Devils secured impressive victories against Nottingham Forest over two legs in the semi-finals (5-0 on aggregate) to book a place in the final. Erik ten Hag's side will lock horns with Newcastle at Wembley Stadium on 26 February.

Manchester United have been successful in the Premier League as well amid stellar form under the Dutch boss. Ten Hag's men are currently third in the standings and only three points behind second-placed Manchester City.

"We are close" - Marcus Rashford speaks on Manchester United's title chances after Leicester win

Marcus Rashford was the star of the show as Manchester United continued their impressive form at Old Trafford against Leicester City on Sunday (19 February). The England international bagged a brace while Jadon Sancho netted once for United.

The winger has been in incredible form this term, bagging 24 goals and eight assists in 36 appearances across competitions. Following the game, Rashford told Sky Sports (via The Mirror):

"Obviously, we are there, we are close. At the same time, both teams in front of us are really good teams and they are playing good football at the minute as well."

Manchester United have not won a Premier League title since the 2012-13 campaign under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The Red Devils have been in search of glory in the English top tier ever since. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can pip Arsenal and Manchester City to the title.

