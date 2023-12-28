"It was easy to adapt because I really like the club" - On-loan Barcelona star admits he has always been a fan of the Catalan club

Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Barcelona from Manchester City, has shared his admiration for the Catalan giants, revealing that he has always been a fan.

His journey to Barca materialized on the last day of the summer transfer window, and so far, it has been nothing short of a dream come true for the Portuguese full-back. Since donning the Blaugrana jersey, Cancelo has integrated into the team, quickly becoming an indispensable component of Xavi's tactical setup.

So far this season, he has appeared in 21 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

In a conversation on the 1Para1 Podcast (via Fabrizio Romano), Joao Cancelo opened up about his affinity for Barca:

“I've always been a fan of Barcelona. I grew up watching Barcelona play. It was easy to adapt because I really like the club. I really like the dynamics of the club and it has been easy, it has been very easy to adapt here."

The reigning La Liga champions are now contemplating the possibility of converting Cancelo's temporary stint to permanent. SPORT reported that securing the Portuguese's services beyond the loan period comes with a hefty price tag - a transfer fee exceeding €30 million.

Nonetheless, Barca president Joan Laporta remains optimistic. He recently hinted at ongoing efforts to devise strategies, aiming to retain not just Cancelo but potentially Joao Felix as well.

Barcelona welcomes Brazilian prodigy Vitor Roque on a long-term contract

Barcelona's recent acquisition, Vitor Roque, has completed his move from Athletico Paranaense. The 18-year-old Brazilian forward has committed his future to the Catalan giants, signing an extraordinary seven-and-a-half-year contract.

This deal reflects Barca's confidence in Roque's potential and also includes a staggering €500 million release clause. The youngster's arrival in Catalonia was announced in a club statement (via Eurosport):

"He's here. Vitor Roque landed in Barcelona early on Wednesday morning and is enjoying his first few hours as a Barca player in the Catalan capital. The Brazilian striker, who is signing a contract until 30 June 2031, has a buyout clause set at 500 million euros."

Roque played an important role in Brazil's triumphant campaign at the Under-20 South American Championship, where he emerged as a joint-top scorer. He also had an impressive record during the 2022/23 season with Athletico, netting 21 goals and providing eight assists in 45 appearances.