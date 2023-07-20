"It is a great signing" - John Barnes believes Arsenal have signed a player who is 'one of the best in the country' in his position

John Barnes has hyped up Arsenal's big-money capture of Declan Rice from West Ham United ahead of the new season.

The England international cost the Gunners a club-record sum of £105 million. He has signed a five-year deal at the Emirates and is expected to slot straight into Mikel Arteta's starting XI.

The price tag has led some to question if Rice is worth a nine-digit transfer fee. But according to Barnes, he is a 'good signing' for Arsenal and is one of the best in the country in his position.

The former Liverpool winger told Stats Perform (h/t LiveScore):

"Declan Rice, for a defensive midfield player, I think is one of the best in the country, if not the world, so, therefore, it's a great signing for Arsenal. It is a great signing. He's very, very good. I would've loved him at Liverpool, but obviously, he wanted to go to Arsenal. He's a London boy. Arsenal have got what they needed."

Compared to midfielders in the top five leagues over the past 12 months, Rice is in the 95th percentile (or above) for % of dribblers tackled, interceptions and ball recoveries. He specializes in shielding the centre-backs and provides the security that enables other midfielders to venture forward.

The 24-year-old also boasts an incredible injury record. He has only missed one game due to fitness problems in the entirety of his professional career at the senior level.

Declan Rice wants Premier League and Champions League success at Arsenal

Declan Rice is targeting the Premier League trophy and the UEFA Champions League title with Arsenal.

The Englishman ended a decade-long stay in east London this summer after leading West Ham United to UEFA Europa Conference League glory. It was the first piece of silverware in his trophy cabinet.

Rice is now targeting big things in north London. He wants to help Arsenal to their first UEFA Champions League trophy and their first league title since the 2003-04 campaign.

Speaking to the club's official website, Rice said:

"My ambitions now are to win with Arsenal. I think this fanbase deserves it. There have been FA Cups and Community Shields, but now it’s time to go one step bigger and win the Premier League, win the Champions League. I wouldn’t be here if I did not believe that."

Rice made his informal debut in the Gunners' 5-0 friendly win against MLS All-Stars yesterday (19 July). He came on in the 65th minute with the scoreline at 3-0 and played the rest of the game in defensive midfield.